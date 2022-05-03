I recently made a new purchase in order to help me in getting a good night’s sleep.
I bought a Ring doorbell camera and my son Jeff installed it by my front door.
Why, you may ask, did I feel it necessary to install a security camera? Well, it’s mostly because I’m now a short woman - a very short woman.
Let me explain how my height affects my security. A couple of times in the last few weeks since Jeff moved into his own home, I was awakened by a noise at my front door that sounded like someone fumbling with the doorknob. I sat frozen in my recliner until Jeff drove the 15 minutes from his house to mine and then assured me there was no one was around.
I have a peephole on my front door and a security light on the porch. I should have been able to look through that peephole and see an empty porch, but stretching as much as I could by standing on my tiptoes, I could not get my eyes elevated to the little hole.
Jeff, foreseeing that he might be called often during the nights ahead, suggested that I buy a Ring camera and he would install it for me.
I sent him to Home Depot with my credit card and that’s what he did.
By the time I came home from work the next afternoon, he had the camera installed. I downloaded the software and Jeff walked up and down the steps and the porch, showing the range the camera would display.
I turned on the alert sound after Jeff went home, but as it grew dark, I found I had a problem.
I live on a busy street and every time a car passed, my Ring alarm would beep. So I turned it off until I woke up the next morning. I re-activated it before I left for work.
I was expecting some Amazon deliveries and I wanted to watch the delivery man on my new toy. I was running a little late so I dashed out the door.
After I drove to the office and settled into my cubbyhole, I saw that I had a notification on my phone that someone had been on my porch. I play the radio loudly as I drive so I had not heard my phone beep.
I scrolled through the video and there I spotted a woman on my porch. Only the back of her white hair and the top of rounded shoulders were in view. What was an old woman doing on my porch? Had she been on my porch before in the middle of the night?
Then I had an epiphany - that was not an old woman. It was me. And it WAS an old woman.
The last time I had such an epiphany was trying on clothes in front of a three-way full-length mirror. That’s why I never try on clothes before I buy them.
And I never look to the side when I’m walking in front of a plate glass storefront.
No more epiphanies, please.
