I recently made a new purchase in order to help me in getting a good night’s sleep.

I bought a Ring doorbell camera and my son Jeff installed it by my front door.

Why, you may ask, did I feel it necessary to install a security camera? Well, it’s mostly because I’m now a short woman - a very short woman.

Let me explain how my height affects my security. A couple of times in the last few weeks since Jeff moved into his own home, I was awakened by a noise at my front door that sounded like someone fumbling with the doorknob. I sat frozen in my recliner until Jeff drove the 15 minutes from his house to mine and then assured me there was no one was around.

I have a peephole on my front door and a security light on the porch. I should have been able to look through that peephole and see an empty porch, but stretching as much as I could by standing on my tiptoes, I could not get my eyes elevated to the little hole.

Jeff, foreseeing that he might be called often during the nights ahead, suggested that I buy a Ring camera and he would install it for me.

I sent him to Home Depot with my credit card and that’s what he did.

By the time I came home from work the next afternoon, he had the camera installed. I downloaded the software and Jeff walked up and down the steps and the porch, showing the range the camera would display.

I turned on the alert sound after Jeff went home, but as it grew dark, I found I had a problem.

I live on a busy street and every time a car passed, my Ring alarm would beep. So I turned it off until I woke up the next morning. I re-activated it before I left for work.

I was expecting some Amazon deliveries and I wanted to watch the delivery man on my new toy. I was running a little late so I dashed out the door.

After I drove to the office and settled into my cubbyhole, I saw that I had a notification on my phone that someone had been on my porch. I play the radio loudly as I drive so I had not heard my phone beep.