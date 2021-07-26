This morning I was feeling a little blue for no obvious reason — there doesn’t always have to be a reason. Ask any woman.
My son Jeff was away from home with his fiance, which is as it should be, and the house felt a little lonely as I dressed and got ready for work.
I am mentally preparing myself for the time after the wedding when I shall once again live alone, which I have only done once in my life for a period of about four years.
I jumped from living with my parents to being married, to having many children and then back with my parents to help care for them.
The four-year period of living in my own place by myself was between my children growing up and leaving home and moving back with my parents.
And I loved it.
I was sad when I gave up my pretty little townhouse and moved back to help my dad take care of my mom who was suffering with Alzheimer’s. But I thanked God that I was able to spend the last years of their lives with them.
I consider it a wonderful gift that I was given.
I’m quite a few years older this time around, but the change doesn’t frighten me.
But I do feel a little sadness now and then. Living with Jeff has been an interesting and pleasant experience.
We both like to read and we enjoy challenging each other with facts and opinions, and it’s never a dull moment.
I will miss it.
That’s how I felt this morning until I turned into Chick-fil-A for my early morning meal.
I was greeted with a smile and “Good morning, Miss Betty,” by the staff member waiting in the car lane to take my order.
Then I drove around the corner to the other staff member who gives the receipt or accepts cash for the payment.
Again, it was “Good morning, Miss Betty,” and he even engaged me in a little conversation.
Then on to the pick-up window, where again it was, “Miss Betty, how are you?”
It was accompanied by a wide smile.
By the time I drove away, I even had a smile on my face.
I don’t know where Chick-fil-A finds these wonderful employees, and I don’t know what kind of orientation they receive before they meet the public.
All I know is that in this age of bullying, body shaming, road rage and downright hatefulness, I wish whoever is in charge of Chick-fil-A could share with the world the secret for how one company can spread not only tasty chicken and waffle fries, but also goodwill that helps make an old lady’s day begin on a high note.
So “When you’re down and troubled, and you need some loving care,” like the Carole King song says, I suggest you pay a visit to your local Chick-fil-A.
They’re always happy to see you there, and the chicken ain’t bad either.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.