This week I began a new chapter in my life when, for only the second time in my life, I became a lady who lives alone.

My son Jeff and his fiance Tracy have become new homeowners here at the beach, and he’s moving on with his life as a husband and stepfather to a teenager.

That’s as it should be, and I wish them much happiness in their new home and in Jeff’s role as a father figure to a 15-year-old daughter. His daughter Molly is now 27, but I’m sure it will all come back to him.

I guess I owe an apology to Jeff for the way I have picked on him in my columns over the past few years. He has become famous in his own right.

He’s in good company. Jeanne Robertson had her husband, Left Brain, and Phyllis Diller’s fictional husband Fang was the butt of many of her jokes.

Since I didn’t have a husband, Jeff filled that position nicely and didn’t get too upset when my stories would take a little jab at him.

We have been housemates for more than 10 years, and it has been often interesting and seldom boring.

We have argued over politics, even when we were on the same side.

We have gone through joy and we have gone through sorrow.

The loss of my two sons and his brothers, Jason and Greg, would have crushed me beyond repair without his support.

During the three years when Jason was in a nursing home more than a hundred miles away from our house, Jeff was at my side three times a week when we traveled to be with Jason, taking him on excursions and helping him in and out of his wheelchair as we sampled every restaurant in that part of the country and explored every beaten pathway.

I could never have given Jason that much pleasure on my own.

We have shared many hours of television. Jeff won’t admit it, but he knows as much about sweetheart necks on wedding dresses as I do because he watches “Say Yes to the Dress” with me. In turn, I’m an expert on all the dangers involved in fishing for king crab in the waters off Alaska.