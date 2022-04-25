I think spring is finally here, and with buds turning to blossoms and green leaves popping out on trees and bushes that were barren during the winter months, I have a longing in my heart that needs to be satisfied.
This past winter season has been more gloomy and colder than usual, so spring is especially welcomed this year.
And exactly like it happens every year, when spring days roll in, the wanderlust in me begins to stir and I crave to get behind the steering wheel of my Kia Soul and head for the mountains of Western North Carolina.
Due to COVID and all the restrictions it has placed on living a normal life, it has been four years since I could even think of making a trip.
My first instinct is to do what I would have done five years ago — pack a bag, jump in my car and head northwest until I drove into Murphy, North Carolina.
And what is in Murphy, North Carolina, you might ask?
It’s where my cousin Virginia (better known as Jenny) and her husband Harry live.
I have written many times about Jenny. I’m an only child, but God blessed me with a sister of the heart.
We’re only nine months apart in age, and some of my fondest memories are of the years we lived in the country down the hill from Jenny’s house.
When we weren’t in school, we were in the woods making dams in the creek or laying out houses with stone from the creek.
We even fashioned hats and skirts from the huge leaves of a strange tree that grew in pasture down the road from her house.
Or after I learned to play the piano, we would sit side by side on the piano bench and sing songs from a paper back hymnal or belt out such popular hits as “Sentimental Journey.”
It was a very good three years while we lived near each other, and whenever we have gotten together since, it has always brought me joy remembering the fun we shared.
Things have certainly changed during these four years, and it’s not all due to COVID, although the quarantines have certainly kept us apart. We’re all old and vulnerable and not willing to take chances on becoming infected.
And there’s some diffence between being 82 years old and being 86.
I’m not the fearless daredevil I fancied myself at 82.
I have no urge to drive to the mountains all by myself. Those days are over, but my son Jeff is a good son and has agreed to take a few days off and travel with me.
After a long four years, I can finally fill that longing in my heart.
Jenny and I can no longer roam the mountains. I can still play the piano, but my singing now resembles the croaking of a frog.
But one thing has never changed. We can still talk, and talk we will, even into the early morning hours, at times speaking over each other in our excitement in remembering our good times.
I can’t wait.
