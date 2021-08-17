Perhaps I should change the title of my column to say “There’s a lot of things I don’t understand.”
That would be true, but for now let’s narrow the subject matter a bit.
For the life of me I cannot fathom the reason why a pizza restaurant is finding it necessary to offer a $1,000 sign on bonus in order to recruit new drivers, or why my favorite seafood drive-thru restaurant is only open at various times during the day and never in the evenings because of shortage of employees.
One day last week, my son Jeff called me during the middle of the afternoon. He was excited because he drove by and Captain D’s was open.
He asked if I wanted to order a fish plate.
Even though it was only a couple of hours after lunch and three or four hours before dinner time, I excitedly said, “Yes, of course.”
And I confess that I grabbed that box from his hands when he returned and proceeded to devour all of it except for the french fries. After all, I am on a low carb diet. The crunchy crust on fish or chicken doesn’t count, according to me.
It was not the perfect time to eat a meal, but I don’t like reheated seafood and who knew how long it would be before we would be able to order fish and chips again.
In the grand scheme of things I know that it’s of little importance that I’ve had to do without my Captain D’s, but the shortage of good employees baffles me.
After so many businesses were forced to close down during 2020 — the year that was lost to COVID-19 — I can’t understand why people who were so upset when forced to leave their jobs are now so reluctant to get back to work when the country has opened back up for business.
I was fortunate enough to be able to work throughout that year, but I can only imagine the panic I would have felt had my job threatened to vanish.
And no temporary aid from the government, no matter how large, would have calmed my fears. The key word is “temporary.”
I love my job. I’ve been working since my first job babysitting at 12, and at 85,I intend to do so as long as I can roll my little seat on wheels up and down the halls at the office.
It’s a big part of who I am — maybe too much — but I won’t give it up until they prize my fingers of the keyboard of my Mac computer.
Work. You ought to try it. You might like it.
