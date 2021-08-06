I’ve been thinking about my mountain kinfolk a lot lately.
Of course Facebook plays a big part in influencing my thoughts.
The group Appalachian Mountain People and Places keeps posting glorious mountain scenes that make me long to jump in my car and head for the North Carolina mountains.
And there are photos posted of people who look like the people I knew when I was a child living for a brief time near my Fox grandparents and a great array of aunts, uncles and cousins.
It was probably the happiest, most carefree period of my life. I remember it fondly.
When I was a child, I took everything for granted. My grandparents were these gray-haired people whom I never thought of being young at one time.
She wore her waist-length hair in a bun and Grandpa always had a tobacco pipe in his mouth. And Grandma had her tobacco as well in the form of snuff and tobacco twists made from tobacco that Grandpa grew, treated and then formed into the twists.
Let’s not be too hard on Grandma. Nearly all the women in the area used snuff, and lest we forget, the English aristocracy were using snuff when the settlers brought the habit to America.
After all, England’s Queen Charlotte was nicknamed “Snuffy Charlotte.”
Grandpa always reminded me of the description of Scarlet O’Hara’s father in “Gone With the Wind,” — a bandy-legged Irishman. The only difference was Grandpa was a bandy-legged Scotch Irishman.
As he was hard of hearing, my grandmother spoke in a very loud voice at all times, but immediately after Grandpa’s death, she lowered her voice almost to a whisper. She lived a few years after his death, staying two or three months at a time with her children.
She enjoyed being around her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, especially my boys who were little stairsteps at that time. For some reason, she seemed to enjoy watching them get into scuffles with each other.
My son Jeff now tells me Grandma would encourage their little skirmishes and laugh as they fought on the floor.
She enjoyed watching wrestling and reading the Grit newspaper to catch the latest gossip about movie stars and politicians.
Looking back at the time I spent with her, I wish I had asked many questions about her life, especially before she and Grandpa were married.
What was she like as a girl? Did she have dreams of a different life rather than that of a life of hard work on a farm?
She and Grandpa met when he was working down in Georgia in some kind of lumber camp, and Grandma was one of the cooks.
I like to think she was perfectly romanced by the young logger as they were married for more than 70 years.
I should have asked her.
