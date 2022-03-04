We’ve all heard the saying “Like a fine wine, you get better with age.”
In fact, the phrase is often used as a greeting on birthday cards.
When one is turning 40 or even 50, you can believe it’s true, but when one has already turned the corner into the deep 80s in age as I have, I tend to snort a little when someone has the nerve to say that to me.
Actually, instead of comparing old age to fine wine, it is much more fitting to compare it to keeping a vintage car in running order. It takes a lot of maintenance and fine tuning to keep the buggy on the road and running with the rest of the traffic.
I know the older cars required routine lube jobs, and I know from experience my joints and muscles need all the loving care they can get.
I’ve needed a bit of maintenance lately on my left arm I injured while trying to get ice from a broken ice maker in my refrigerator. I’m short now and my futile efforts to reach up and over the ice bin to find a stray cube or two landed me in trouble.
The next morning, I realized I was in a mess when I could hardly pull on my jeans when dressing for work.
The injury to the left arm was troublesome because my right arm had been badly broken years ago and had not healed properly, so I was very dependent on my left arm while doing everyday chores such as getting ready for work.
Between groaning and muttering under my breath, I managed to pull on my 3X jeans — I now wear 2X, thank you — and a pullover shirt.
The larger problem came when I attempted to pull on my puffy vest. At one point, I had both arms locked behind me until I managed to wiggle into the vest. I’m relieved no one could hear or see me.
I treated the arm with cold packs, a heating pad and spray Aspercreme to no avail. Finally, I made an appointment with an orthopedic doctor after my treatments were not working.
Last Friday I had xrays and saw the little tear near my rotator cup the doctor pointed out.
Much to my relief, he recommended a steroid shot to the shoulder instead of surgery. I was a happy patient.
It’s a few days later and, thankfully, my arm is getting better.
But keeping me in running order is never finished.
Like a paint job on an older car, it’s difficult to keep an older person looking at his or her best.
I’m referring to those glaring bruises that can appear on one’s skin from the slightest contact on thin skin.
I’ve decided to accept these purple marks as proof that I’m out here battling old age with the best of them. A little dent never stops an old vehicle.
All I can say about old age is, “Let’s salute it with a bit of that fine wine.”
