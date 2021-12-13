Yesterday, I read in the news that two different people in one area had played the same numbers in the South Carolina Educational Lottery and each won $100,000.
Well, that wasn’t me. I have been blessed with green lately but it wasn’t green federal reserve notes issued by the U.S. Government.
My green blessings came from the fields of South Carolina — namely collard patches.
First, I want you to know that I love collards. But I’m originally a mountain girl from the Great Smoky Mountains of North Carolina.
Until I moved to the beach, I had never heard of collards. I did love greens cooked with a streak of lean or bacon, but our leaves had different names such as mustard greens, turnip greens, spinach and even poke sallet.
For those of you who have never heard of the last one, poke sallet is a dish made with the cooked leaves of the pokewood plant which is poisonous if eaten raw.
I never knew about this deadly aspect of the leaves when I was enjoying this tasty dish or I probably wouldn’t have enjoyed it so much.
After living at the coast for a while, I learned to eat collards, although I thought them a little rough in texture compared to the leafy greens I grew up with.
They grew on me, and soon I could almost enjoy a plate of collards, a piece of crusty cornbread and thin slices of raw onion with the gusto reserved for a juicy ribeye steak.
Recently, after craving them, I bought a huge bunch of collards from Jimmy, who brings wonderful veggies and fruit by our office each week.
To my dismay, I saw the collards were too large and unwieldly for me to carry up my steps. I gave them to my coworker Joyce.
Then my blessings began to happen.
My first one came from Jimmy, who heard my collard story and surprised me with a bowl of cooked collards, cornbread and a piece of chicken.
I truly feasted that night and the next.
One week later, Jimmy brought me another bowl of collards along with pork chops.
Oh, my. I was a happy girl.
Then the following week, Joyce brought me a huge pot of collards prepared by her husband Kenny.
I was in collard heaven and I have enough frozen packs to spread the heaven out for two or three weeks.
Thank you, Jimmy, Joyce and Kenny.
You probably have no idea how much these gifts of collards meant to me.
It was something my mom would have done, and it made me feel like someone was taking care of me.
We never outgrow that need.
By the way, there’s another dish I never heard of when I lived in the mountains — chicken bog.
But that’s a whole ‘nother story.
