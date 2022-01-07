At this stage of my life, namely being a working elderly lady of 86 years, I’m fairly well settled into living my life as simply as I can, reaching a comfortable balance between my job and my home life.
What this means usually works like this. When I have had a hard day at the office on Wednesday, on Thursday — my day off — I feel absolutely no guilt with lounging around in my pajamas while I’m stretched out in my super comfortable recliner for hours at a time.
My conscience won’t bother me if I have three naps during the day, between watching my soaps and the latest series I’m currently binging.
And when I’m having my lazy day, you can be sure DoorDash is on my speed dial, and the buttons won’t be touched on my kitchen stove.
Unfortunately, this guilt-free laziness tends to carry over into the weekend, and then my conscience does begin to prick me a bit.
And if I also carry over to dialing DoorDash every night, it gets a bit hard on the budget.
Also, as good as the food is that gets dropped at my door a few times each week, it can’t compare to almost any simple meal I can prepare for myself.
But even the least complicated meals to prepare are a pain when worn out knees are involved.
I’ve worked out a system that helps when the urge to cook gets the better of me.
Don’t laugh, but maybe I can give a few pointers for those like me with achy breaky knees.
Did you know a rollator — my chair on wheels — makes a perfect food cart?
I go to the refrigerator and the cupboard and load my ingredients on the seat of my rollator and place the ingredients on my dining table where I can do my prep work sitting down. My counters are too high for sitting.
Also, I place a trash can beside me to save trips back and forth with peelings and other disposables.
A few steps saved can prevent a bit of pain later, and that is a good thing.
Above all, I keep it simple. No five course meals for me.
I still long to bake gooey butter cakes from my Paula Deen cookbook, especially the recipe made with pineapple, and at one time I could bake a peach cobbler served with vanilla ice cream on top that was to die for.
Also, I could make a chicken bog that would make a Lowcountry native beg for seconds.
I’m not that ambitious now. My baking usually consists of adding 3/4 of a cup of water to an 88-cent pack of Martha White Cotton Country Cornbread mix, pouring it into a hot buttered skillet and enjoying it when it comes out all crusty.
Did you know that cornbread is very good with butter and jelly?
Trust me.
Tonight, I’m having sauerkraut cooked with kielbasa sausage, along with my hot cornbread, and I’ll enjoy every bite of it.
DoorDash and Cracker Barrel will have to do without me tonight.
