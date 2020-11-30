Some people are complainers, some are praisers. The question I want you to consider is which one are you?
It’s amazing sometimes when we take the time to think about it, how different people can experience the same circumstance and react totally different. One will gripe and complain while the other will take it in stride and find something good to say regardless of the situation.
Look at the Word of God and see which one of those you should attempt to become:
1 Thess. 5:18
In everything give thanks: for this is the will of God in Christ Jesus concerning you.
The will of God is sometimes clear, sometimes it is not. In this case it is crystal clear, GIVE THANKS.
If we gripe, we are outside of the will of God, even when things are bad and give us a good reason to gripe.
We should be a generation of gratitude and change from one of ingratitude.
2 Timothy 3:1-5
This know also, that in the last days perilous times shall come. For men shall be lovers of their own selves, covetous, boasters, proud, blasphemers, disobedient to parents, unthankful, unholy, Without natural affection, trucebreakers, false accusers, incontinent, fierce, despisers of those that are good, traitors, heady, high-minded, lovers of pleasures more than lovers of God; Having a form of godliness, but denying the power thereof: from such turn away.
It is time to “Break away from the Norm.” Be a trend setter — Be a praiser and a giver of thanks at home, at the office, in your neighborhood, wherever you are. Let your light shine. Be different.
Don’t just follow the crowd. Instead of a nasty day, have a wonderful day. It’s not going to be easy but be careful and catch yourself. Realize there is always reason to praise the Lord.
God is worthy of our praise and thanksgiving.
Psalm 100 A Psalm of praise.
Make a joyful noise unto the LORD, all ye lands. Serve the LORD with gladness: come before his presence with singing. Know that the LORD he is God: it is he that hath made us, and not we ourselves; we are his people, and the sheep of his pasture. Enter into his gates with thanksgiving, and into his courts with praise: be thankful to him, and bless his name. For the LORD is good; his mercy is everlasting and his truth endures to all generations.
God is God, God is Good, God is Great!
Our response to Him who deserves our thanks. We should give Him. Let Him be the Lord of your life. Let praise and thanks giving become your lifestyle. Don’t just say it, do it!
James 1:22
But be a doer of the word, and not hearers only, deceiving your own selves.
As we enter into these months of holy days and celebrations there is a need for a call to Thanksgiving.
This Thanksgiving and every day, be full of thanks and give thanks and praise to God even in the midst of struggle and frustration. Don’t let the troubles of this life get your focus off of the good things that God has done in your life. We all have so much for which to give thanks.
Dennis Devorick is the pastor Centenary United Methodist Church, 1527 Hwy 544, Conway, SC 29526.
He can be reached at www.CCUMethodist.com or djdevorick@umcsc.org
