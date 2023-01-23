Loris was once a hotspot in Horry County and the state for tobacco growing and sales.
Back in the day, the city had several tobacco markets that attracted both farmers and buyers.
Before tobacco was a cash crop in the area, the production of turpentine or naval stores was the chief occupation in Loris, wrote Catherine Lewis in a July 1976 publication of the Independent Republic Quarterly.
But by July 26, 1905, a new warehouse in Loris had its opening sale. (July 26 happens to be the city of Loris’s birthday.)
The warehouse was managed by the firm Casey & Prince and buyers came from American and Imperial tobacco companies, Lewis wrote.
By 1936, within a 25-mile radius of the city, about 50% of all tobacco produced in South Carolina came from Loris, former Loris Mayor J.W. Hardwick said when he spoke on the radio to share facts about the industry in Loris.
“Loris is a leading center for the marketing of this large tobacco crop, having four large tobacco warehouses with a floor space of more than 100,000 square feet, and selling about 6,000,000 pounds of tobacco per year,” he said.
The entire county was producing roughly 13.2 million pounds per year before the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the most recent data from agriculture officials.
And the last two decades have been the toughest for tobacco farmers after the 2004 federal buyout program was launched and warehouses closed in Horry County.
But local farmers still press on, and are kicking off another tobacco season this month.
Today, the U.S. Department of Agriculture reports Horry County remains a top producer of tobacco in the state.
