Pet pulls the drag as Tyler McCracken leads her to the barn so the tobacco can be unloaded, strung and placed in the barn for curing at the L.W. Paul Living History Farm in Conway during Tobacco Heritage Day on Saturday. McCracken is the agriculture interpreter at the Horry County Museum, which operates the farm. The farm depicts the typical Horry County family farm from 1900-1955. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com