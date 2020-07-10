I remember it well, and it doesn’t seem that long ago…but I guess it was. Over four months ago, our church elders met to discuss the possible closing of church due to this “COVID pandemic,” a fairly new term back then.
I don’t know what the others were thinking, but I’m sure my thoughts were “Okay, this will be very temporary, it’ll all be over by the summer.”
But the summer is well underway and here we are…and while reopening has and is going on, we’re still in the middle of the turmoil with no end in sight.
There are about as many different emotions as there are people. Some are talking an almost apocalyptic view, cowering away in fear of everyone and everything.
Others are going about their daily lives as if nothing is going on, with a fatalistic air of “If God wants me to get it, I will and if He doesn’t, I won’t.”
And all of us are on the continuum between the two.
I’ve tried to be balanced because the advice coming from our leaders and the governmental health “authorities” is often ambiguous and contradictory. Yes, there is a disease out there. Yes, it can be dangerous, even fatal. But we can take some precautions to keep ourselves and others somewhat safer.
But even with the many different approaches to life in this so-called pandemic, one thing I see missing from so many is peace.
What I do see is worry, anxiety, fear and confusion.
But we can have peace if we’re staying at home and keeping the doors and windows locked, or we can have peace if we’re going about our usual daily lives.
We can have peace if we’re in the store and we’re the only ones wearing a mask, or we can have peace if we’re in a store and everyone is wearing a mask but us.
Peace does not depend on our external circumstances. Peace does not depend on our understanding or knowledge. Peace does not depend on others and peace does not depend on ourselves. Peace, real peace, true peace has only one origin and that is God.
He alone can give peace, and when we have His peace, we truly find it passes all human understanding.
The Bible speaks of two types of peace, and you cannot experience the second until you have the first.
The first peace is peace “with” God. Romans 5:1 says, “Therefore being justified by faith, we have peace with God through our Lord Jesus Christ.”
Since the Garden of Eden, mankind has been at war with God. The sin in our heart separates us from the perfection and holiness of God. And there is no peace. But, convicted by the Holy Spirit, we come face to face with our sinfulness and in confession and repentance accept Christ as Savior and Lord, by grace through faith in His finished work, peace ends the war.
We have forgiveness of sins, adoption as His children, and a place in His heaven.
Until we have that peace, there is no way we can have any lasting peace on this earth.
But when Christ is Savior and the Holy Spirit indwells us, we then can have peace for living in the uncertain and often tumultuous circumstances of earth.
That is the peace that lets us get up in the morning and go to work, that lets us lay our heads on our pillow at night and go to sleep.
That peace comes by realizing that our Father, the one true God of the universe, is sovereign and in charge, always has been, always will be.
That is the peace that the apostle Paul shares in his letter to the Philippian church, saying, “Be anxious about nothing. But in everything, by prayer and supplications with thanksgiving let your requests be made known to God. And the peace of God, which passes all human understanding will keep your hearts and minds through Christ Jesus.” (Philippians 4:6-7)
Do you think God is a worrier? Is He fretting about COVID? Is He losing sleep or pacing the floors of Heaven?
No! He is in control and knows what is happening and what is going to happen. We may not have that knowledge, but what we do know, or WHO we do know, will allow us to live lives of peace, even in the middle of pandemics, national unrest and personal problems and circumstances.
Are you a worrier? Don’t be. The CDC and DHEC may not understand or know where this is all going, but our Father does.
And if He’s not your Father today, He’s waiting for you to come to Him in faith believing and trade your fears for His peace.
“Far away in the depths of my spirit tonight rolls a melody sweeter than psalm; in celestial-like strains it unceasingly falls o’er my soul like an infinite calm.
“What a treasure I have in this wonderful peace, buried deep in the heart of my soul; so secure that no power can mine it away, while the years of eternity roll.
“I am resting today in this wonderful peace, resting sweetly in Jesus’ control; and I’m kept from all danger by night and by day, now His glory is flooding my soul.
“And I know when I rise to that city of peace, where the Author of peace I shall see, that one of the anthems the ransomed will sing, in that heavenly kingdom shall be…
“Peace! Peace! Wonderful peace, coming down from the Father above; sweep over my spirit forever, I pray, in fathomless billows of love.”
(W.D. Cornell 19th century)
