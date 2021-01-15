I don’t remember the first time I heard the word “COVID-19” or coronavirus, and I expect you don’t either. I just remember that late last winter it came crashing into our vocabulary in a big way. I do remember our elders talking about “closing” church, something I was dead set against at that time. I was wrong.
One thing I do remember is that I didn’t expect it to last this long or have these so far-reaching consequences. I thought it would all be over by the fall; again, I was wrong.
And now most of us realize we have no idea when it will end or lessen to the point that our world will be back to at least something approximating normalcy.
Today I say a very sincere thank you to all our medical personnel at every level who have worked diligently against great odds and at personal risk. This includes doctors, nurses, aides, therapists and many, many more, all who work in hospitals, clinics, doctor’s offices, nursing homes etc. You are appreciated and we will continue to pray for you.
I would also encourage us all to pray fervently for the many families who have lost loved ones to COVID. And to continue to pray for the thousands who are currently experiencing and dealing with the symptoms of the disease.
And we can thank God for what seems like a working immunization and for all who have, to this time, escaped the ravages of COVID.
COVID, like many other diseases, disasters and problems seems almost theoretical and distant, until it comes home to you. When someone who is a friend, a member of your church family or a member of your family experiences COVID, it becomes more real. And when someone you know personally dies from the virus, it really hits home. That has been my personal experience.
There have been many different reactions to COVID since we first heard about it. On one side of the continuum are the people who cowered away in absolute fear, becoming almost hermits. On the other side are the skeptics who continued as if nothing was happening. And there are others all along that continuum.
I will admit, to my shame, that at first, I tended toward the skeptical side. Yes, I understood there was a disease, that it was contagious and could be deadly. But like so many, at the beginning, we simply didn’t know who or what to believe since there were so many experts giving contradicting information.
And to a degree, that still exists today. You can find about anything you want to believe, proven on the internet. And we still have many different people giving many different thoughts. I wish there was one person who knows all there is to know about the disease that we can have faith in, instead of the 500 experts who have their own ideas. (BTW: You know what an “expert” is don’t you? X is the mathematical unknown, and a spurt is a drip under pressure!)
But we have learned much and my attitudes have changed, partly because of the evidence and partly because I see my responsibility as a Christian living in this world.
As noted earlier, I wasn’t in favor or closing church and really didn’t like the idea of having to wear a mask. But with thought and prayer all of that changed. We closed our church for a couple of months and then returned to limited services in our gymnasium, a larger facility.
This was done not because we had to, but because it was the wise and sensible thing to do and because it could provide more safety for our congregants who wanted to attend. We encouraged those who were at risk or fearful to stay home and we provide virtual ministry.
I started wearing my mask more because of the governmental mandate, as Christians are commanded to obey the powers that be. I continued to do so when the mandate became a recommendation because I realized that it could keep me from causing someone else to get sick and it would make others feel more comfortable being near me.
As Christians and as God’s church, we are to be light in this dark world, and we can do so spiritually and also practically. We can be leaders and examples to others in the proper, common sense way to live in this complex world. And we also have Paul’s command to the church in Rome to obey governmental laws (Romans 13).
Many churches were wise and obedient; others were arrogant and unwise. I will not stand before God for those churches, but their leaders will.
But I see the example of the New Testament church in dealing with the government. Our command doesn’t call on us to decide if we like the laws, if we like the governing men and women, or even if we agree with them. But we are called to obey, until and unless those laws are in conflict with the laws of God.
Jesus taught His disciples to pay their taxes, to a corrupt and evil government. There is nothing in the Bible against our paying taxes. Peter, Paul and the early church leaders were commanded not to preach, but that doesn’t meet the mandate of the Great Commission, so they preached anyway, and accepted the punishment (without complaining or protesting), even though it meant beating, imprisonment or even death.
The government of Rome in the days of the life of Christ and the early church was corrupt and anti-Christian (it wasn’t just neutral or ambiguous, it was against anything Christ-like; the church in America today will likely face that more and more in coming days). The disciples and the church lived according to God’s rule, obeying when they could, following God when there was contradiction).
Peter and the early disciples lived by this rule: “We ought to obey God rather than man.” (Acts 5:29)
So how do we as Christians and the church keep the light on during times like these? We focus on being loving and compassionate; we take care of our folks and others around us; we use common sense – the sense that God gave us; we don’t major on minors or nit-pick, but keep the important things in the forefront; and we pray, pray and pray some more.
The world is watching us. When this is over (and it will be one day), what will the people who attend our churches and the people in our neighborhoods remember about how we dealt with this.
Yes, I’ve been wrong. I’ve confessed that I was careless and selfish, thinking more about myself than others.
That’s the world’s philosophy today and I want to live by the word of Christ that we treat others with respect, dignity, kindness and love.
Let’s continue to pray diligently and fervently for each other, daily.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.