In 1914, the Morton Salt Company adopted the familiar logo and slogan: “When it rains, it pours," letting the consumer know that their product will still pour in dampness and humidity.
That slogan also has come to mean, for some, that when troubles start, they continue: sort of like a Corona followed by an Isaias, and maybe this weekend a plague of locusts or frogs?
But even as we continue not being out and about as much from the virus, now for at least a day or two the hurricane will probably keep us inside. So what do you do?
I tire quickly of the word and trivia games on my tablet. The Hallmark movies have become very predictable. A lot of the old television shows from my youth are still enjoyable, but get old quickly. Reality shows, forget it. The news, well the news isn’t! And I vowed never to watch another professional sports event.
That leaves me much more time to read my Bible and pray and to communicate with relatives and friends from all over. It gives me time to cut down my large stack of “yet to be read” books. And yes, I like paper books; you can dog-ear the pages, highlight and mark them; you don’t have to recharge them, and if necessary, when you’ve finished reading the book, and your coffee table has one leg too short, you can prop it up with a book (try that with a Nook or Kindle).
So perhaps you’re reading too and here are a couple of good Christian books I know you’ll find relevant and interesting. Both are by Erwin Lutzer, pastor of historic Moody Church in Chicago. He is also a gifted preacher/teacher and prolific author. (And if you enjoy electronic reading, I’m sure you can find these for your device.)
The first is 10 Lies About God and the Truths That Shatter Deception. While we cannot ever understand the mind and actions of the God of the universe, He reveals Himself to us in His Word and in our hearts. And many lies and misconceptions keep us from really knowing all He wants us to know.
The chapters (lies) include: (1) God is whatever we want Him to be. We want to humanize Him, minimize Him and push Him into our boxes; but we cannot. (2) Many paths lead into God’s presence. When Jesus, God the Son was on earth, He said “I am THE way”, not A way. There are many ways into eternity but only one way into the family of God.
(3) God is more tolerant than He used to be. He has changed His mind about sin and brought Himself down to our human moral culture. (4) God has never personally suffered. (5) God is obligated to save followers of other religions. God is not obligated to anything but to uphold His nature and keep His promises. He made one way to save mankind and all must come that way.
(6) God takes no responsibility for natural disasters. Hurricanes. Pandemics. Tragedies and disasters. Where is God? Does He just sit back and watch it happen. (7) God does not know our decisions before we make them. The omniscient God knows all!
(8) The fall ruined God’s plan. Can anything or anyone ruin God’s plans? (9) We must choose between God’s pleasures and our own. If I choose my pleasures without God, I’m in trouble! (10) God helps those who help themselves. For years I heard this from an uncle who claimed it was in the Bible, though He could never show chapter and verse.
Want to know God better? Pick up this book and read it with your Bible in your other hand.
The second book was written in 2010 and becomes more relevant daily. It’s simple title is When a Nation Forgets God: 7 Lessons We Must Learn from Nazi Germany.
In the preface, Dr. Lutzer says, “If you read this book with the sole intention of finding more grist for your political convictions, then you have missed my heart. Yes, I am deeply distressed over the direction our nation is taking, but I am even more concerned about how the church – the people of God – will react to what is taking place. To become angry, vindictive and filled with self-pity is hardly what God expects of us. We must respond on many different levels, but surely one of the most important is that we as individuals and the church at large must bear a credible witness to the saving grace of God in Christ.”
The book has only 145 pages and seven chapters, but it’s filled with truth! The chapters include: (1) when God is separated from government, judgment follows. God instituted government to bring order and peace and that cannot happen apart from Him.
(2) It’s always the economy. We have become a money and pleasure-driven nation/world and that always leads to problems. (3) That which is legal might also be evil. Remember, slavery was once legal in America and abortion still is. (4) Propaganda can change a nation. We have forgotten how to think and reason; we believe everything on television or the Internet. We don’t know truth because we don’t really want to.
(5) Parents – not the state – are responsible for a child’s training. Another of God’s directives, the mind of the child, has been hijacked. Yes, we send our children to school to learn skills and concepts, but not to be brainwashed by the culture. (6) Ordinary heroes make a difference. God doesn’t need superheroes, He asks us to serve faithfully and well and to do whatever is necessary to get the message of the cross into the world. (7) We must exalt the cross in the gathering darkness. The Gospel of Jesus Christ is the only thing that can save a soul, or a nation.
So there you have it, two very relevant books for you. Happy Reading!
