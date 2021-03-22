Amnesia, a partial or total loss of memory, has causes that include disease and trauma. America and much of the world is suffering from amnesia, but not physical or psychological. It is a spiritual amnesia.
This disease is about as old as creation and is self-imposed. People purposely walk around with eyes closed and are blinder than one who has lost their eyesight.
There is none so foolish as whosoever brings on their own spiritual amnesia.
As you search a Bible concordance, there are various references to “forget” and many to the “forgetting of God.”
We see this intentional forgetting of God first in the Garden of Eden when Adam and Eve forgot God’s command about the tree of the knowledge. Then throughout the Pentateuch we see God’s commands and covenants forgotten by His chosen people.
This amnesia continues through the reigns of the kings in Samuel, Kings and Chronicles and is detailed by minor and major prophets. And with each forgetting, there are dire consequences, both natural and imposed.
But spiritual amnesia didn’t end with the coming of Christ. It continues today.
Each human is created by God. While we have much to learn as we grow, each of us has some innate knowledge. Each of us knows that there is a God. Each of us knows that we are not Him. Each of us knows that we are everlasting beings, when the body stops the soul and spirit live on. And each of us knows that one day we will stand before God.
Along the way we come to know God’s expectations of right and wrong through the Bible. And that’s the cause of our self-induced spiritual amnesia – our selfish, humanistic culture doesn’t coincide with the character and commands of God. We turn our back on what we know and just pretend it isn’t so.
But there are always serious consequences, maybe not today, but down the road.
Paul, writing in Galatians 6:7, spells that out in unmistakable terms: “Be not deceived; God is not mocked: for whatsoever a man sows, that shall he also reap.”
Sadly, we have sown disregard and disobedience. And if there is no repentance, the only response will be punishment and destruction. God is patient, but at some point, God will have had enough.
Our amnesia spawns us to worship people, statues, money, popularity, things, sports, leisure and other gods.
Our amnesia causes us to forget the simple truths of God’s word and His specific commandments.
We make a lifestyle of bigotry, lying, cheating, hate and hatefulness, and see ourselves are the center of the universe.
We turn our back on the poor while heaping up more for ourselves, forgetting that God has only promised us enough and when we get more, He intends for us to share with those who don’t have enough.
Our churches turn their back on their purpose: to equip Christians to evangelize their communities, to love and serve God and others. The Bible is omitted from the pulpit and the parts we don’t like or aren’t culturally accepted are forgotten in the preacher’s own spiritual amnesia.
We are on a very slippery slope and each day we refuse to admit and repent, we are closer to the point of no return, inevitable condemnation and eventual destruction.
Most students of prophecy do not see America as having a major role in the world. That can only mean we forgot God, our spiritual amnesia controlled us too long and God took action.
I don’t know what the future holds any more than what I can read in the Bible. But I do know that human history has shown humble repentance to be the one cure for spiritual amnesia.
We must wear out our knees and our voices in prayer crying out to God for forgiveness.
