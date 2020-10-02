Last Saturday was a very unusual day in Washington D.C when two large prayer gatherings of Christians came to town at a time when the need has never been greater.
I have seen just a little bit of the program of “The Return,” but was privileged to watch quite a bit of the Franklin Graham-led prayer march, which started at the Lincoln Memorial and made seven prayer stops, ending up outside the U.S. Capitol.
At each stop, prayers were given by prayer leaders, and the men and women and children in the crowd joined in with God’s people all over America.
There were members of the Graham family involved, “known” pastors/ministers and others.
I was touched by the prayer of Pastor Andrew Brunson, who spent two years in a Turkish prison. I was also touched by the prayer of Alveda King, niece of the late Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., who continues his ministry with her organization, “Civil Rights for the Unborn.”
And I also appreciated the prayer of former major league baseball player Darryl Strawberry.
These were unusual gatherings. The crowd was greatly diversified by skin color, age, ethnicity, church and denomination, socio-economic strata and so on.
But there was one unifying factor. The people saw the need of prayer in our nation and believed that together they could make a difference as they came together, in one accord, to bow before the Throne of Grace of the God of the Universe.
There were no loud voices trying to drown out other prayers. There were no rocks or bricks thrown through business or vehicle windows. There were no fires started, no stores looted, no weapons fired.
The prayer participants believe that “every life matters” and know that God sees the value and worth of every human soul from conception to natural death.
Prayers were prayed for all our leaders and lawmakers, national, state and local. Prayers were prayed for our families and homes.
Prayers were voiced for our military and first responders. And prayers were lifted up for our churches at a time when revival is so needed.
There were simple prayers, personal prayers of confession. There were prayers of national confession for the sins of our nation, as a whole. There were prayers of repentance, personally and collectively. And there were prayers of intercession.
One of the prayers that touched me most asked for forgiveness for the church and God’s people for our “sinful silence.”
Too long we have stood by and said, “it can’t happen here” and it has and still is.
It’s time that we as Christians realize the spiritual warfare we’re involved in and the need for spiritual battle, on our knees, in our citizenship (voting, contacting representatives etc.), in our homes, businesses, schools and communities and take up the whole armor of God and enter the fray.
In his prayer, Darryl Strawberry quoted John 14:6 where Jesus told a bewildered disciple, “I am the Way, the Truth, the Life, no one comes to the Father but by Me.”
Our world today is equally bewildered, seeking a way, a truth, a life but not finding it because we reject the one who is all of that.
Christ is not a way, a truth or a life, just one of many. He is the only one. We seek our own way, our own truth, and really aren’t sure what “life” really is.
But we miss the mark when we miss the savior. At Calvary, he paid the full price for our sins; at the resurrection He sealed God’s plan of redemption for the ages. There is no second plan, no other way.
He is the way to heaven but also the only way to really “make it” through this world with all the pitfalls, problems and troubles.
He is the truth. In a world where many think there is no truth and others believe everything is truth, he shows us the truth of God, of man, of life and of eternity.
And He is the life. Life is not just “existence.” Christ came to give life and to give it more abundantly in this world and eternal life in the next.
Yes, Saturday was an unusual day in Washington. I hope that it will not be the last, but will be the beginning of all of God’s redeemed spending much time on our knees for our nation.
Our nation needs an answer. Our nation is seeking for an answer. Jesus Christ is that one and only answer.
May God bless America because, through the prayers and actions of God’s people, and through the power of the Holy Spirit, revival comes to our land and America truly becomes blessable again.
(Note: Something else notable happened on Saturday. The President nominated a new justice to the U.S. Supreme Court. She appears to be able to literally read and interpret the Constitution, as written and intended, and seems to be a judge who will help save the lives of our most vulnerable, our unborn.
Let us be in prayer for this process and contact Congress members to ask that they give her a fair hearing and vote).
