The EF Hutton commercial used to say “Inquiring minds want to know.” I admit to having an inquiring mind. One of my favorite Christmas songs is Mark Lowry and Buddy Greene’s “Mary, Did You Know?” in which he wondered how much Mary knew about and understood her Son.
There had been prophecies of the coming Messiah for 4,000 years. All through the Old Testament God had shared the wonderful news that He would send a redeemer. Isaiah recorded the virgin birth and Micah spoke of Bethlehem.
Mary and Joseph had been told of His deity and His destiny to be the savior of the world. And we could wonder how it could have all been missed. Had we been alive 2,000 years ago, we would have missed it too.
The wonderful night of His birth in the stable, the shepherds, the angels. But what came next? I often wish God had given more narrative of the first 30 years of Jesus’ earthly life; but all we have is Luke 2 and Matthew 2. And that records very little. But what it does record is amazing.
We don’t know where Mary and Joseph spent the day after Christmas. Did they have to spend more days in the stable? Did the inn clear out so they could get a room? Did some kind citizen hear of the young couple and the newborn and offer them a place in their home?
But they were zealous to keep the Jewish law. At eight days, Jesus was circumcised and named. Then following the law of purification in Leviticus 12:1-6, Mary and Joseph later brought Him to Jerusalem to present Him to the Lord and to offer the necessary sacrifice of two turtledoves. There they met two remarkable people who understood.
Simeon, an elderly man, had been promised that he would not die until he had seen the Messiah. The Holy Spirit took him to the temple at the same time as Mary and Joseph and he took the baby in his arms and exclaimed, “my eyes have seen thy salvation which thou hast prepared before the face of all people; a light to lighten the Gentiles, and the glory of thy people Israel.” (Luke 2:30-32).
Then Simeon blessed the young family and probably shocked Mary with these words: “This Child is set for the fall and rising again of many in Israel and for a sign which shall be spoken against; and yes, a sword shall pierce your own soul also…” (verses 34-35); this happened when she stood at Calvary and watched her Son bear our sins and pay the price in His death for us.
Next along comes the elderly Anna, a prophetess and she talked of Him as the “redemption in Jerusalem” (verse 38). Verses 39 and 40 tell us that they returned to Nazareth where Jesus, as a boy, grew and became “strong in spirit,” and “filled with wisdom” with “the grace of God … upon Him.”
We know they spent time in Egypt and then we read of the trip to Jerusalem when Jesus was 12 for the Passover. From there until He came into His ministry at about age 30, we know nothing. But we know He understood He had a ministry from His heavenly Father and His life as both human and God were planned and fulfilled according to that eternal plan.
I wish we had more about those 30 years, but God didn’t see it necessary to give that to us. He did give us everything we need to understand our sin, our need, His love, His gospel and the salvation by grace through faith that came from that Babe, born in Bethlehem, crucified on that cross, risen on the third day, ascended to the right hand of God and coming again. Hallelujah.
“Mary did you know that your baby boy would one day walk on water? Mary did you know that your baby boy would save our sons and daughters? Did you know that your baby boy has come to make you new? This child that you’ve delivered, will soon deliver you.
“Mary did you know that your baby boy will give sight to a blind man? Mary did you know that your baby boy will calm the storm with His hand? Did you know that your baby boy has walked where angels trod? When you kiss your little baby, you kiss the face of God.
“The blind will see; the deaf will hear; the dead will live again. The lame will leap; the dumb will speak the praises of the Lamb.
“Mary did you know that your baby boy is Lord of all creation? Mary did you know that your baby boy will one day rule the nations? Did you know that your baby boy is heaven’s perfect Lamb? That sleeping child you’re holding is the great I am.”
