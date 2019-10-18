“One day at a time with its failures and fears, with its hurts and mistakes, with its weakness and tears; with its portion of pain and its burden of care, one day at a time we must meet and must bear.
“One day at a time to be patient and strong; to be calm under trial and sweet under wrong. Then its toiling shall pass and its sorrow shall cease; it shall darken and die and the night shall bring peace.
“One day at a time, but the day is so long, and the heart is not brave, and the soul is not strong. O Thou merciful Christ, be Thou near all the way; give courage and patience and strength for the day.
“Swift cometh His answer, so clear and so sweet: ‘Yea, I will be with thee, thy troubles to meet; I will not forget thee, nor fail thee, nor grieve; I will not forsake thee; I will never leave.’
“Not yesterday’s load we are called on to bear, nor the morrow’s uncertain and shadowy care. Why should we look forward or back with dismay? Our needs, as our mercies, are but for the day.
“One day at a time, and the day is His day; He hath numbered its hours though they haste or delay. His grace is sufficient, we walk not alone; as the day, so the strength that He giveth His own.” (Annie Johnson Flint 1866-1932)
We live in a fast-paced and tension-driven world today. Nerves are constantly frayed, tempers short and patience worn thin. Surveys indicate that over half of employees are unhappy with their jobs, feel unappreciated or overloaded. This carries over to home, church and social interaction.
People are continually searching for answers and looking in all the wrong places. Material things, money, leisure, sensual escapades, virtual experiences, alcohol, drugs (prescription and illegal) are often used to try to numb the sense of hopelessness. These are all unsuccessful. We have forgotten God and have forgotten His promises and have forgotten to take life “one day at a time.”
By and large, most of us carry yesterday or last week’s or last month’s baggage into today. Then we add to that the worries and burdens of what “may” occur tomorrow (looking at the worst case scenario). And we wonder why we can’t cope, why life is falling apart?
God promises His children strength for today. Yesterday is over. We can learn from it and try to keep from making the same mistakes, but we cannot relive it. And tomorrow isn’t here yet. None of us can see what will happen tomorrow, or even if we’ll have a tomorrow. Living a three-day life (yesterday, today and tomorrow) is sure to burden us down and make us unproductive in our business, our church, our family and our own spiritual life.
The Israelites were given manna each day except for the Sabbath. When they tried to keep more than enough, it rotted. At Cana, there was wine for one wedding. The 5,000 were fed one meal. Peter got tax money from the fish’s mouth, but only for one payment. God’s promise to all of us is enough, enough for today.
Annie Johnson Flint’s poem, printed above, is a great reminder of how the Christian needs to live to enjoy the “abundant” life God promises. That abundant life is not untold wealth, but it is enough to meet our basic needs. That abundant life is not absolute health, but it is a promise that God walks with us through the doctor’s office, operating room, physical therapy and even the funeral home.
God, and only God, knows and sees our next minute, hour or day. He and only He has planned our steps, and He and only He knows what we need for each day. And He and only He has promised to be with us each step of the way and provide for our needs on a daily basis.
Listen to His Word:
“My flesh and my heart fail; but God is the strength of my heart and my portion forever.” (Psalm 73:26)
“O Lord, be gracious unto us; we have waited for Thee; be Thou their arm every morning, our salvation also in the time of trouble.” (Isaiah 33:2)
“For which cause we faint not; but though our outward man perish, yet the inward man is renewed day by day. For our light affliction, which is but for a moment, worketh for us a far more exceeding and eternal weight of glory; while we look not at the things which are seen, but at the things which are not seen; for the things which are seen are temporal; but the things which are not seen are eternal.” (II Corinthians 4:16-18)
“My grace is sufficient for thee; for My strength is made perfect in weakness.” (II Corinthians 12:9)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.