While I hear that the coronavirus isn’t brand new, it has become the most used word in 2020 thus far.
I know this is a disease and it can be life threatening. It has and is killing and seems to be spreading. But the paranoia and mania seems overdone as we have seen this same type of thing over and over. I guess my question is this how much of the information coming to us is fueled more by politics and economics than actual medicine?
In my lifetime we’ve dealt with many diseases and plagues, at home and around the globe. I have the small round scar from the smallpox vaccination on my left shoulder. I remember getting the polio vaccine and standing in line for the oral polio vaccine on a sugar cube. I remember measles, mumps and chickenpox.
I had the diphtheria, pertussis, and tetanus immunization in preschool and have had other tetanus shots and immunizations since then. Our world has gone through many kinds of flu, the severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) pandemic of 2003 and Ebola.
We should, at all times, be clean and sanitary. We should take normal precautions against disease, for ourselves and against spreading it to others. But I am concerned about the panic that seized normally rational people and causes irrational behavior.
I’ve kept coming back to a verse of scripture that God has impressed on my heart of late. In II Timothy 1:7, the Holy Spirit, through the quill of Paul, tells Timothy, “For God has not given us the spirit of fear; but of power, and of love, and of a sound mind.” I believe in the sovereignty of God and know that any plague or disease comes either because He sent it for a purpose or He allowed it also for a purpose.
Perhaps this sudden disease has arrived to cause the world to consider our own frailty and mortality. Unless the Lord intervenes, the earth’s population will die. At some point in time, you will be the very next person to die.
More people die in car accidents, by cancer, heart attacks, the flu, and in abortion clinics. We are weak, sinful people living in a sinful, dying world. But there is a disease far worse than COVID-19; that is the disease of sin.
Doctors and researchers are working on a cure for coronavirus and an immunization against it. Mankind will never come up with a cure for sin and we are all born with it; our human nature is a sinful one. There is nothing you can do to take care of your sin problem. And it will eventually take your life and then destine your eternal soul and spirit to everlasting death in what Book of Revelation describes as a “lake of fire.”
Washing your hands with alcohol or Clorox won’t help. Wearing a mask won’t help. There is no shot or pill or liquid that can help. The church won’t help. Religion won’t help. Turning over a new leaf and trying to do better won’t help. And being better than the next guy won’t help. But there is good news.
I’m sure that one day soon we’ll find the cure for COVID-19. But the cure for sin and its penalty has been taken care of.
Jesus Christ came to earth, became like one of us, a human, lived a perfect life and died. There in the darkness, God put our sins on His Son and there Jesus paid the full price. He suffered what you and I would suffer in hell’s eternity. Then He cried, “It is finished.” Three days later He rose again and today He’s offering to you and me the cure for sin’s eternal penalty.
You don’t need a Medicare card or health insurance. You don’t need a theological degree or to be a preacher. You simply need to understand your sinful condition, inability to help yourself and in complete faith throw yourself on His mercy and grace. In repentance, accept the free gift of eternal life.
Read John 3:16-18; Romans 10:9-15; and Ephesians 2:1-10.
Be careful and take precautions to keep from getting any disease. But more importantly, take God’s cure for that most incurable disease that we all suffer from.
