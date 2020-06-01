It’s really hard for me to believe this, but next month marks 50 years since my high school graduation (boy, I must have been a young graduate?)! Yet, I still remember that evening. We marched into the auditorium of Hinton High School (Hinton, WVa) to the tune of “Pomp and Circumstance”, 166 strong in our black and white gowns.
The auditorium was filled to capacity (and hot, not being airconditioned). The four honor graduates spoke about “faith” and the valedictorian’s speech centered on “Faith in God”; his first words were from Hebrews 11:1, “Now faith is the substance of things hoped for; the evidence of things not seen.” (Yes, it was a public high school and yes, we talked about God. 1970 was before the perpetuation of the “hoax” that has become “separation of church and state”!)
Then we were off to “real life”, many to college, some to the military, others to jobs and some to marriage and family. Many of us kept in touch through the years and we’ve seen some classmates “succeed”, others have great difficulty, and too many have died. But that graduation evening was a momentous and important event.
The latter months for the class of 2020 have been anything but “normal”. Senioritis gave way to coronavirus; senior “sneak” day lasted three months; final classwork, term papers and exams were done “on-line” and proms and other events were canceled.
I will readily admit that I cannot enter into the feelings and thoughts of the members of this year’s graduating class. It was far too easy for some “officials” to cancel graduation ceremonies or quickly opt for “informal” virtual graduations. We’ve had our time; it doesn’t matter about these “kids”?!?! I’m so glad that our local decision makers have backed up and given thought to the faculties, parents and most importantly the students and will have more personal and “special” ceremonies.
But while I can’t really write to the emotions of this graduating class, today I call on someone who can. Emily Hofmann is a member of the Class of 2020. Emily is an honor graduate of East Central Independent High School of San Antonio, Texas and will soon be attending the US Air Force Academy with her older sister. (Emily’s grandparents, Lois and Roger Hofmann, live here in Conway.) I was privileged to be able to read Emily’s graduation speech and I think she so very eloquently and sensitively captures the feelings of her co-graduates around the nation. Here is a portion of that speech (used by permission):
“To say that we, the Class of 2020, have had an unusual senior year would be a severe understatement. Never in a million years would we have imagined that the week before spring break would be the last days of our senior year… That our sports and fine arts that week would be the last we would ever participate in…That those were some of the last times we would eat lunch with our friends in high school… That the remainder of our classes would take place behind a screen…That we would never get to sign each other’s yearbooks or hug our teachers ‘goodbye’.
“We didn’t get any closure. This chapter of our lives came to an abrupt end, without warning.
“I know all of you have experienced similar emotions. What wouldn’t you give to have just one more day of high school to soak it all in before venturing out into the next phase of your life? The sound of the bells, Mr. Bell’s dress code announcements, the rush of adrenaline you get when there’s going to be a tardy round-up and you have 23 seconds left to get to the main building from South Campus, the sound of people banging on the exit door of the Math/Science building to get to the stairs faster…
“However, maybe it was a good thing that none of us knew those would be our lasts. Instead of dwelling on our impending separation from high school, our friends, our teachers, our coaches and sponsors, we got to enjoy normal last days of high school. Our final memories are raw – they are what an average day for the last four years has looked like for us…
“None of us expected our senior year to be cut short. And yet, even though it may feel frustrating, we must remember the journey that brought us here. We have had three and three-quarter’s years of forming friendships, learning about the society we live in, becoming who we are. This pandemic could have started in August and cost us our entire senior year, but it didn’t. The majority of our senior year was still beautifully normal…
“While I am saddened at the time we lost together and the memories we couldn’t make, I will always treasure the memories I do have … memories that would not exist without all of you…”
Well said, Emily. None of us who were not a part of this class could have expressed it more clearly or better!
So, Class of 2020, what have we learned and where do we go from here? I few words from one who graduated in the Class of 1970:
Practically, take nothing for granted; there is really no normal. There is nothing physical that can’t change in a minute, an hour, or a day. Every day of life and health is a gift from God; every time you breathe, every time your heart beats, it’s because God allowed it. None of us is guaranteed tomorrow!
Remember that we don’t “know it all”. With all our great scientific and medical knowledge and breakthroughs, with our amazing technology etc. our world was “brought to it’s knees” by a virus we can’t see with the naked eye.
Don’t forget that the freedoms we hold dear can quickly and all too easily be taken away. Other nations learned that lesson the hard way and live in political “slavery”. Be diligent to be good, informed and wise citizens to maintain the Constitutional freedoms we enjoy today!
Make memories with family and friends. Keep in touch, physically. Yes, e-mail, texting, Snapchat, Instagram and Facebook are nice; but they do not take the place of face to face talking, laughing, enjoying family and friends!
What would I say to you spiritually? Remember, God is still in charge; always has been, always will be. He is sovereign over everything and everyone.
Make it your life’s priority to build and deepen your relationship with God. The first step is salvation; accepting Jesus Christ as Savior and Lord. You don’t deserve this; you CANNOT earn this; you cannot purchase this. Salvation is a free gift of God, obtained by the death of Christ on the cross for YOU; and accepting that and entering God’s family is a step of faith brought about only because of His grace!
Then make it a daily discipline (24/7) of following God; get into His Word; stay in prayer. Follow God. Understand and believe that He created you and has a perfect will for your life. Only if you follow Him and stick to the path He has for you will you find joy, peace, contentment and success in life.
I wish these last few months had been different for you. But they weren’t and I can’t change that. I hope you learned the lessons God intended and my thoughts and prayers will be with you as you leave this phase of life and go into the next one!
“Trust in the Lord with all your heart; and lean not on your own understanding. In all your ways acknowledge Him, and He shall direct your paths. Be not wise in your own eyes; fear the Lord and depart from evil.” (Proverbs 3:5-6)
“For I know the thoughts (plans) that I have for you, says the Lord, thoughts of peace and not of evil, to give you an expected end. Then shall you call on Me, and you shall go and pray to Me and I will hear you. And you shall seek Me, and find Me, when you search for Me with all your heart.” (Jeremiah 29:11-13)
