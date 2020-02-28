I’ve had a life-long battle with anemia and still remember the awful taste of the iron tonic I took as a boy. The anemia made me weak, tired and at times lifeless. The tonic added some life.
Today it seems the church in America is anemic: weak, tired, and lifeless. Yes, it is program-driven and filled with activities, but is it accomplishing the goal for which God created it?
We see life in the church in China, North Korea, South Korea and many Muslim nations. Where Christians are persecuted and where being the church could cost your life, the church is growing and people are being saved, much like the church in Acts.
In Matthew 16 we see the first mention of “church” as Jesus says, “Upon this rock I will build my church and the gates of hell shall not prevail against it.” Here Jesus tells us that hell will war against His church; but His promise is that hell cannot succeed. So, what can defeat the church? Only the people in the church, the church leadership and congregations can keep it from fulfilling its purpose.
Let’s put down the polls and articles that tell us how we need to restructure and refocus the church in order to keep the people, especially the young people. Let’s go back to the Bible.
The church sprang to life in Acts in a most difficult climate, a culture like today that is not conducive to Christ-like living. Yet the Christians in the early church did not listen to conventional wisdom. They did not play church; they were the church.
They met often for times of corporate worship; teaching the Bible —not just devotions or mini-sermons but lengthy, in-depth teaching; communion; prayers; and fellowship. The result: the church grew and “turned the world upside down” (Acts 17:6).
Today we hear about the lack of professing Christians. I don’t think that’s the problem: there are a lot of professing Christians but few practicing Christians, brothers and sisters in Christ who see the value of the church and are willing to be a part of the organism. The church is not an organization, but a living, breathing organism.
We have made the church obsolete by closing our doors; we have one service on Sunday; no mid-week service; little time for real fellowship and prayers. Our children and young people are entertained and not challenged with the deep truths of God’s word. The lack of essential elements such as worship, teaching/preaching, fellowship, communion and prayers leaves the church anemic.
Satan will not defeat God’s church; the church will triumph with those few who stand their ground and refuse to give in to the culture; but unless we return to the teachings on the church in the New Testament and start building our churches as the original ones were, we’ll never accomplish what God desires for His church.
This past weekend as I drove to West Virginia and back I listened to Gaither Vocal Band’s “The Church Triumphant.”
“This old ship has been through battles before, storms and tempest and rocks on the shore. Though the hull may be battered, inside it’s safe and dry; it will carry its cargo to the port in the sky.
“Let the church be the church, let the people rejoice; for we’ve settled the question and we’ve made our choice. Let the anthems ring out, songs of victory swell, for the church triumphant is alive and well.”
During the song, Bill Gaither and Mark Lowry shared this narration:
“God has always had a people. Many a foolish emperor has made the mistake of thinking that because he had forced the church of Jesus Christ out of sight, he had stilled its voice and snuffed it out. But God has always has a people.
“The powerful current of a rushing river is not diminished because it is force to flow underground; the purest water is the stream that bursts crystal clear into the sunlight after it has forced its way through solid rock.
“There have been charlatans who, like Simon the Magician, sought to barter on the open market that power which cannot be bought or sold, but God has always had a people, men who could not be bought and women who were beyond purchase. God has always had a people.
“There have been times of affluence and prosperity when the church’s message has been nearly diluted into oblivion by those to sought to make it socially attractive, neatly organized, and financially profitable. But God has always had a people.
“It has been gold-plated, draped in purple and encrusted with jewels; it has been misrepresented, ridiculed, lauded and scorned. But God has always had a people.
“Those followers of Jesus Christ have been, according to the whims of the times, elevated as sacred leaders, and martyred as heretics; yet through it all there marches on that powerful army of the meek, God’s chosen people, who cannot be bought, flattered, murdered or stilled. On through the ages they march: the Church, God’s Church Triumphant.
“Listen child of God…it’s alive. Discouraged pastor…it’s His Church and it’s still alive. Lonely missionary, sow that seed with confidence…the Church is still alive. Old saint, you’re not alone and forgotten…the Church is still alive.
“It’s alive my broken-hearted friend, it’s still alive. Busy mother, just keep trusting in Jesus…for the Church is alive. You’re not alone out there serving the Lord young student…just keep looking to Jesus…the Church is alive. Faithful father…there’s rest in the Lord…God’s Church is still alive.
“So family of God, lift your hands, life your hands and praise the Lord…the Church, God’s Church Triumphant is alive, is alive my friend, alive and well.”
Yes, God has promised that even the gates of hell will not prevail against the church. The challenge is this. Do we want to be a part of the Church Triumphant or the Church Anemic?
