“There’s a call comes ringing o’er the restless wave, ‘Send the light! Send the light!’ There are souls to rescue; there are souls to save.
“We have heard the Macedonian call today, ‘Send the light! Send the light!’ And a golden off’ring at the cross we lay.
“Let us pray that grace may everywhere abound. ‘Send the light! Send the light.’ And a Christ-like spirit everywhere be found.
“Let us not grow weary in the work of love. ‘Send this light! Send the light!’ Let us gather jewels for a crown above.
“Send the light, the blessed gospel light; let it shine from shore to shore!” (Charles H. Gabriel)
This past weekend, we welcomed a pair of missionaries to our church: Tim and Julie Nelson, serving with a mission group called Avant. The Nelsons serve primarily in Honduras but one of their ministries is to train and prepare Honduran Christians to become foreign missionaries, traveling to the Philippines and Angola.
The two coming to share their work took my mind back to the song I started the column with as well as the great commission that Jesus Christ gave to all of His followers.
The commission is that wherever we go, whatever we do, we are to be shining the Christ-light. Until all the world has heard the glorious Gospel of Jesus Christ, we, His church, His ambassadors, have a job to do, a story to tell, a mission.
Most of us will never be called to leave our homeland to be foreign missionaries. But our mission field is wherever we are: at home, at work, at school, in the community, at the grocery store, at the gym or ball field. And the story of grace, love and forgiveness we have to share is the greatest, most important story of all.
John the Baptist declared that Jesus is the “Light” (in John chapter 1). Jesus Himself said, “I am the Light of the world. He that follows Me shall not walk in darkness, but shall have the light of life.” (John 8:12)
Jesus died, rose again and ascended to heaven. And while we await His return, He declares of His true followers: “You are the light of the world…Let your light so shine before men that they may see your good works and glorify your Father Who is in heaven.” (Matthew 5:14, 16)
Our world is a dark, evil and foreboding place. It desperately needs light and the Gospel of Jesus Christ is that light.
You and I are reflecting His light, are commissioned to light up every place we go.
