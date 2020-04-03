During this time of uncertainty due to COVID-19, people are finding they need food, toilet paper, disinfectants, quicker testing, a sure cure, an immunization, reliable news and information and human contact.
But perhaps the one thing our world and our nation needs more than anything else is peace.
In John 14, just before His crucifixion, Jesus promised this: “My peace I give to you.” He then explained that His peace is unlike peace the world tries to give. This world’s peace is based on circumstances and doesn’t last.
It can come in a pill or in a bottle.
The peace Christ gives isn’t based on circumstances and isn’t temporary, if we allow ourselves to experience it.
In a recent sermon, the minister gave this illustration about a turbulent airplane ride. The plane was being violently tossed about and some of the passengers were frantic. That is, all but one little girl.
This little girl sat quietly doing whatever a little girl would do on an airplane.
Of course, her seat belt was fastened and tray table was up and secured. But she was obviously not afraid of what was going on. Finally, one passenger asked her why she seemed so much at peace.
She replied, “Because my daddy is the pilot and he always gets me safely to wherever I’m going.”
A simple story with such a meaningful truth. My daddy is the eternal God of the universe, omnipotent, omnipresent and omniscient, and loving and merciful. And I have His promise that He will get me wherever He wants me to go. He doesn’t promise quiet seas or unturbulent skies. But He does promise safe passage as He pilots my life to its final destination.
In Mark chapter 4, we find the disciples in their boat in the midst of a storm. Verse 37 says, “There arose a great storm of wind, so that the waves beat into the ship, so that it was now full.” Why were they there? Because in verse 35 Jesus tells them, “Hey, guys, get in the boat and let’s go to the other side.” They were in the storm in the will and at the command of Christ!
Where was Jesus? You know the story. He was in the hinder part of the ship asleep on a pillow at peace. The frightened disciples woke Him up and asked if He didn’t care that they were all about the die. The Savior arose, rebuked the wind and sea and commanded, “Peace, be still.” And immediately there was calm.
Way back in 1874, Mary Ann Baker wrote this hymn:
“Master, the tempest is raging! The billows are tossing high! The sky is o’ershadowed with blackness, no shelter or help is nigh. ‘Carest Thou not that we perish? How canst Thou lie asleep, when each moment so madly is threatening a grave in the angry deep?’
“The winds and the waves shall obey Thy will. ‘Peace, be still. Peace, be still.’ Whether the wrath of the storm-tossed sea, or demons, or men, or whatever it be, no water can swallow the ship where lies the Master of ocean and earth and skies; they all shall sweetly obey Thy will: ‘Peace, peace, be still.’”
Our world is full of dangers, some manmade, others just a natural part of living in a fallen world. Satan will use these to cancel faith and instill fear. But the child of God need have no fear. Our daddy is still the pilot and He’ll take us safely to our destination.
God expects us to take precautions and not live rashly or carelessly. He expects us to take care of ourselves and help others in need. But He also doesn’t want us to waste our time in worry and fear over things we don’t and can’t control.
He is still on the throne. Weather, circumstances and even pandemics must obey His command … and they will do so. Let us live our lives in trust and in faith, regardless of what may seem to be turbulent times.
A group of artists was given the assignment to deliver a painting of peace. They took their work seriously with scenes of quiet pastures, gentle streams, playful children and small animals. But the picture that won the prize was different.
This picture showed a dark and stormy sky with lightning bolts; there was a thundering waterfall over a high cliff.
But there in the rocks, near the raging waters, in a small crevice was a bird’s nest with a mother bird and some babies, peacefully situated in what seemed like chaos.
That is the picture of God’s peace. We don’t need peace when the world is going well: there is plenty of money, everyone is healthy and happy, and the skies are blue.
We need peace when the job is lost, the rent is due, the diagnosis is COVID-19 and the storm rages. That’s when we find God’s peace; that’s when we accept the promise of the Savior: “Peace, I leave with you, My peace I give to you; not as the world gives, give I unto you. Let not your heart be troubled, neither let it be afraid.” (John 14:27)
Good News Club online
The weekly Good News Club, sponsored by Child Evangelism Fellowship and conducted by area churches, is offered online at gncsc.org.
Game app for children
Samaritan’s Purse has developed a new Bible game app for ages 5-9 called “Greatest Journey” based on their international discipleship created for Operation Christmas Child.
The app is free at samaritanspurse.org/tgj-app.
