Easter 2020 is now over, at least the “spring holiday” is. But for those who know Jesus Christ as savior and lord, Easter never ends.
We live constantly in the hope that the resurrection gives and we live in the “power of his resurrection” (Philippians 3:10) filled with the Holy Spirit so that we can live without sin and accomplish his will in and through us.
When he cried, “It is finished,” he was referring to his earthly task, the reason he was born and became a man. His life was not over and his work is not over. In John 5, Jesus said that “My Father works and I work.” God is constantly at work.
Before creation, the Godhead was at work. In creation, Father, Son and Holy Spirit created this entire universe in just six days, and declared it very good. And since that time, God has been working on every continent, in every human, fulfilling his will.
Jesus apparently worked in Joseph’s carpentry shop as a young man. Then he began his earthly ministry and that meant he was “on call 24/7” constantly teaching, healing, comforting, doing His work.
That Easter weekend his work culminated in his arrest, humiliation, beating, crucifixion and death. And even in death, he worked. “No man takes My life from me; I lay it down…” (John 10:18) Then for three days He rested until it was time to work again: “I have power to take it (My life) again.”
For the next 40 days, he worked and then ascended to his heavenly throne. But his work continues today. In John 14, he said he would become an architect and builder: “I go to prepare a place for you.” If he was able to create such a magnificent universe in six days, what a grand place he is preparing in 2000 years. And he promised his followers, the redeemed of all the ages, that he would return for them so that where he spends eternity, there we can be as well.
Different churches and Christians have different ideas about when and how his return will occur, but there are two indisputable facts: He is going to return and his faithful will spend eternity with him.
In the meantime, he is serving as our intercessor, our Great High Priest. He is watching over us, protecting us, providing for us. He is still in the work of saving lost souls and sanctifying the saved. And he is still King of kings, Lord of lords, sovereign and in control of everyone and everything (including COVID-19).
Yes, April 12, 2020, came and went. It was an unusual Easter; churches were closed, people were scattered and secluded. Many stores probably had great monetary loss over people not buying Easter flowers, candy and baskets, toys and so on. There were no church or community Easter egg hunts or church dinners.
But for the followers of Jesus Christ, that didn’t dampen the joy and hope of Easter.
In his scholarly defense of the truth of the resurrection in I Corinthians 15, Paul reminds us that “if in this life only we have hope in Christ, we are of all people the most pitiable.”
Then he adds, “But now Christ is risen from the dead, and has become the first-fruits of those who have fallen asleep.” (I Corinthians 15:19-20)
Fellow Christians, even in this possibly “depressing” day, let us rejoice in the risen and coming Christ. And if you are reading this and don’t know Christ as Savior, today is the day of salvation. Christ died for you and is offering you His free gift of eternal life by grace through faith.
“What is our hope in life and death? Christ alone. Christ alone. What is our only confidence? That our souls to Him belong. Who holds our days within His hand? What comes, apart from His command? And what will keep us to the end? The love of Christ in which we stand.
“What truth can calm the troubled soul? God is good. God is good. Where is his grace and goodness known? In our great Redeemer’s blood. Who holds our faith when fears arise? Who stands above the stormy trial? Who sends the waves that bring us nigh unto the shore, the Rock of Christ?
“Until the grave, what shall we sing? ‘Christ, he lives. Christ, he lives.’ And what reward will heaven bring? Everlasting life with him. There we will rise to meet the Lord; then sin and death will be destroyed, and we will feast in endless joy, when Christ is ours forevermore.
“O sing hallelujah! Our hope springs eternal. O sing hallelujah. Now and ever we confess, Christ our hope is life and death.”
(Sung by Keith & Kristyn Getty, written by the Gettys, Matt Boswell, Matt Papa, Matt Merker and Jordan Kauflin)
