I guess it doesn’t take a lot to amaze me, but I am utterly in awe of the indisputable fact that God loves me and loves all of us. I understand God loving His original creation and Adam and Eve, handmade in His own image. But after the fall? Why would He still love them? And you and me with all our baggage and filth, why would He even like us a little bit?
We go through this world with COVID-19 and all the other diseases, with the division and hate, crime and abuse, lying, pride and evil. I stand amazed that He hasn’t zapped us all into eternity as He did in Noah’s day.
People may doubt God’s undying love. But these are the real questions. Why not me? What have I ever done to deserve any mercy or grace?
Even the most generous and philanthropic of us have more sin to cancel out any good we may think we do.
But God continues to show His love. Yes, there are droughts and floods, but God gives sunshine and rain for our crops. There are diseases and plagues, and people die, but more live. There is hate, and there is evil, but God gives peace to those who seek Him. There is bad in the world, but there is also good. And all good comes from God.
Someone once said that he asked Jesus, “How much do You love me?” And Jesus said, “This much,” and He spread out His arms and died. We tend to value the exclusive, the big, the expensive; but God sees all people equally. A couple of New Testament illustrations show us this.
In Matthew 10:29-31, Jesus said that two little sparrows are sold for just a penny, but God notes when they fall; in Luke 12:6-7 Jesus notes in another illustration that five sparrows are sold for two pennies, and God takes note of them. He adds in both stories: aren’t you of more value to God? Look in the second story. There’s a freebie sparrow thrown in that really cost nothing. But God is still concerned.
Wherever you are in life, whatever circumstances you’re facing, God is concerned; He cares. And He can enter into your situation and do what He will. He doesn’t promise to take away the bad or even lessen the problem, but He does promise to walk with you through it, and I can’t think of a better person to go through life and into eternity with.
All He asks is that you become one of His children. Jesus died on the cross for you. He paid for your sins. One sin will take you to hell, but Jesus paid for them all. And when you, in faith believing in His finished work and in confession and repentance accept Christ as Savior, He will adopt you into His family. He won’t love you any more; He can’t. But you’ll feel His love and His presence every day, in every situation.
“Why should I feel discouraged? Why should the shadows come? Why should my heart be lonely and long for heaven and home when Jesus is my portion? A constant friend is He: His eye is on the sparrow, and I know He watches me.
“Let not your heart be troubled. His tender word I hear, and resting on His goodness, I lose my doubts and fears. Though by the path He leadeth, but one step I may see, His eye is on the sparrow, and I know He watches me.
“I sing because I’m happy. I sing because I’m free. For His eye is on the sparrow, and I know He watches me.”
(Civilla D. Martin)
I know I’m just that worthless freebie sparrow, but I know my God loves, cares and watches over me What about you?
