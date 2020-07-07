When you hear the name Aesop you immediately remember his many fables, stories about animals, fruits and other ordinary things from nature that had a deeper, more abstract meaning.
Jesus often taught using parables, which I learned early in Sunday school were simply put “earthly stories with heavenly meanings.” He would use illustrations from daily life to share His message.
In my years of teaching, I’ve discovered that most of us learn more difficult and abstract concepts if we have understandable and common-day examples.
These past few days I’ve been learning a valuable lesson from a group of visitors to my house, a lesson that graphically illustrates the cultural, moral and spiritual abyss into which America is plummeting.
I would think that our house should be zoned as a zoo. Since we’ve lived here, we’ve entertained rabbits, foxes, deer, turkeys, raccoons, opossums, the neighbor’s dogs, cats and birds. And my favorite … squirrels.
We don’t purposely set out a buffet for all of these, but I do feed the birds and squirrels on a regular basis. And they are a comic relief and have the knack of cheering up and calming down in the daily posture of life.
This past week, four Blue Jays caught my attention. At first, I thought maybe their actions were random but then I did two experiments and found that they were apparently the mindset and heart of these four large, beautiful winged creations.
I confess, I spoil my babies. I feed the squirrels non-roasted, non-salted in-shell peanuts. And I give my birds a mixture of the good stuff (fruit and nut blend) with the smaller, cheaper seeds because I have a variety of sizes of birds and apparent seed-preferences.
Generally, at feeding time, the Blue Jays come first and have appeared aggressive toward smaller birds. But with the amount of space and seed, each bird gets the daily recommended daily allowance of healthy food. The squirrels will also eat bird seed if there’s nothing else, but I know they prefer the nuts and they come to the back door and knock.
One day there were four Blue Jays on the deck. Other birds were milling around. I picked up four peanuts to give the jays and tossed them out. Four peanuts, four Blue Jays … everybody happy, right?
The first jay swooped down and picked up his nut and as the second came for his, number one decided he wanted it too. Tussle. Then three and four got into it. They each could have a peanut for themselves, but each had two other ideas.
“I want all of the nuts for me,” from the first with the second seemingly saying, “I don’t want the others to have a nut.”
As they were tussling among themselves, the tufted titmice, chickadees, doves, wrens, cardinals and sparrows were happily eating their own food without as much as an eyebrow lifted toward a neighbor.
Being a science teacher, I decided to experiment so on each of the next two days, when the Blue Jays came to dine, I did the same with four peanuts and the results were identical: There was bullying toward their own type of bird, their own family.
What a parable of what we see happening in America today, and throughout the world, as we fight and consume each other, not really wanting anything as much as not wanting others to have things. And as humans, instead of seeking solutions, we look for people and things to blame. But seldom do we look inside.
Our problems are not political, economic or religious; they are spiritual. And as mentioned in an earlier column, race is not to blame for the problems in our world. We are all, in our own way, biased and prejudiced, but not by race, because we all belong to one race. If we all looked exactly alike, we would still be where we are today, because inside of that external commonality would still beat that sin-filled heart!
A wonderful Black pastor, professor Voddie Baucham shares the truth of this when he tells us that race is a construct. Because he believes the truth of the Bible, as I do, he reiterates God’s view that we are all of one race, “Adam’s race,” the human race.
Baucham goes on to state that we are also really all one color, the only different being the amount of melanin in the layer of skin that covers us. Tongue in cheek, he adds that if we’re jealous because God gave him more melanin, that’s our problem.
We don’t know what Adam and Eve looked like. But God created into that one man, one woman, the genetic apparatus so that from them comes all other skin tones, eye colors, hair colors and body shapes.
If we want to, we can continue to allow ourselves to be divided over things we have no control over. Or we can begin to come together and realize that our problems come from within ourselves, our own sinful hearts. And that the only solution to our problems is when we stop trying to assess blame and begin to let the Lord work within ourselves. I cannot control you; you cannot control me. We can control our feelings about each other and our reaction to each other.
There has never been total equality and there never will be, because basically, down deep, we don’t want there to be. Our pride and selfishness go back to the Blue Jays in my back yard. Social justice and justice are only pipe dreams until we are willing to cede to others what we say we want for ourselves. When we answer violence with violence, hate with hate, anger with anger, we don’t alleviate anything, we only make it worse. And we devalue all life, until we equally value all life, regardless of perceived differences.
Baucham is often criticized for his Biblical stand by people of his own skin tone. He speaks truth and we don’t really want truth. A local newspaper publishes an editorial cartoon with truth and there is an outrage. In “A Few Good Men,” a military court martial movie, Tom Cruise as a lawyer tells the witness, “I want the truth.” Jack Nicholson as the witness comes back with “You can’t handle the truth.”
That’s where we are in America: we don’t want real truth and when we find it, we can’t handle it; and that’s the slippery slope that will take the human race as a whole, into oblivion.
But there is a truth; and there is a place of absolute color blindness and even ground: that’s at the foot of the cross. God created us; He created us for diversity, because diversity should bring strength. He looks beyond our melanin into our hearts and minds. He loves us.
Jesus died for all regardless of any physical difference. Salvation is the same for all. It is not deserved, it cannot be earned nor bought, but it is a gift of the one who died for us.
Only when we all come to the level ground of the cross, looking only at ourselves and our sinful hearts and not at anyone else, when we come to find the love and forgiveness of the Savior in confession and repentance of our own sins, will we be able to live together with others of our race, will enjoy our peanut and let the others enjoy theirs, and will become part of the solution rather than part of the problem.
Do you want to be a Blue Jay? I don’t.
