“Pray” in its different forms are mentioned hundreds of times in the Bible. Jesus Himself mentioned it over and over. That must mean it is important.
We’re told to pray always, pray without ceasing, pray in every situation, pray for one another and pray for our enemies. James assures us that the “effectual fervent prayer of the righteousness accomplishes much.”
Charles Spurgeon said, “Prayer is the slender nerve that moves the muscle of omnipotence.” Corrie Ten Boom asked, “Is prayer your steering wheel or your spare tire?” Martin Luther reminded us “to be a Christian without prayer is no more possible than to be alive without breathing.” And Oswald Chambers said, “Prayer does not fit us for the greater work; prayer is the greater work.” Mother Teresa told us “Prayer is not asking. Prayer is putting oneself in the hands of God, at His disposition, and listening to His voice in the depths of our heart.” And the late Adrian Rogers said, “The prayer offered to God in the morning during your quiet time is the key that unlocks the door of the day. Any athlete knows that it is the start that ensures a good finish.”
There may be more wise and true quotes on prayer than any other discipline in the Christian life. But everyone who serves God understands the necessity of prayer in daily life. Nothing good, holy and Godly has ever been accomplished that has not first been bathed in prayer.
This past Sunday we had a couple of veteran missionaries come to speak at our church. They served the Lord faithfully and fruitfully for many years in Colombia, South America, and now live in Wilmington where they still serve and keep in contact with the folks in South America.
During our Sunday school time, the missionary shared two things that, through prayer, will change the focus of our day. He told us that each morning we should pray for the Lord to put someone in our path with whom we can share the Gospel of Jesus Christ.
While that may seem obvious, I wonder how many of us do it. We understand we are to spread the gospel to all the nations but do we see ourselves commanded to fulfill it daily?
We may think about sharing the Gospel at church, on visitation, during a youth meeting or other church events. But do we look for opportunities to share at school, work, the ball game, the grocery store or while waiting in line? If we begin the day by praying, “Lord, put someone in my path today who doesn’t know who and with whom I can share your word,” then we’ll look at people differently and realize that we are all missionaries to our own sphere of influence.
If you pray that prayer, God will answer it. You don’t have to be a pastor, a Sunday school teacher or even a theologian to share the Gospel. If you tell your story, what life was like before Christ, how you came to faith in Him and accepted Him as Savior and the difference He’s making, and if you know a few Gospel verses, then you can be a soul-winner.
The second prayer we should pray daily is that God will give us someone we can disciple. Getting saved is not the end; it is the beginning. We need to remember all those men and women who poured their lives into us to help us learn and understand the Bible, to help us gain spiritual disciplines for Christian growth, and who were there when we needed encouragement, rebuke or instruction.
The apostle Paul had his Timothy. Timothy had his Paul and he had others he was discipling. Each of us who are true followers of Christ needs our own Paul to mentor us and we need our own Timothy.
I have learned that there is nothing too big to pray about; we have a great big God. I’ve also learned that there is nothing too little to pray about; if we’re concerned about it, so is He.
As we develop our daily prayer life of praying at all times and in every place, let’s not neglect to ask God for these two vital elements of Christian living: unsaved people that we can share the Gospel and other Christians that we can share the Christian life.
