“Does Jesus care when my heart is pained too deeply for mirth and song; as the burdens press, and the cares distress, and the way grows weary and long?
“Does Jesus care when my way is dark with a nameless dread and fear? As the daylight fades into deep night shades, does He care enough to be near?
“Does Jesus care when I’ve tried and failed to resist some temptation strong; when for my deep grief I find no relief though my tears flow all the night long.
“Does Jesus care when I’ve said ‘good-bye’ to the dearest on earth to me, and my sad heart aches till it nearly breaks – is it aught to Him? Does He see?”
As we look around the world today at all the problems, disasters, troubles, heartaches and deaths, I know many people must have in their minds thoughts similar to this song.
As a home is destroyed by a storm, does Jesus care? As a family’s possessions are burned up in a fire, does Jesus care? As loved ones are taken in death due to COVID-19 or other illnesses/diseases, does Jesus care?
We see children starving to death across the world, does Jesus care? Jobs are lost and families don’t know where their rent or next meal is coming from, does Jesus care? With all that screams at us from news stories and reports, it’s easy to wonder: does anyone care? Does Jesus care?
When we are in the middle of trials and tribulations, it’s hard to know if anyone really cares? It’s easy to mouth words and even Scriptures to those in dire troubles, but too often, those fall on deaf ears. But the bottom line is this eternal truth: YES, JESUS KNOWS AND JESUS CARES!
How do we know? Just look up and look around. In creation, we see the love and care of God. “The heavens declare the glory of God; and the earth shows His handiwork.” (Psalm 19:1) In creation, God put together a glorious, beautiful universe. Look up at the stars on a clear night. Observe the flowers, the birds, a butterfly. Look at all the colors and shapes and sounds God put into our world. Yes, He could have made everything a drab black and white. But because He cares for us, He gave us a beautiful world to live in.
And He created Adam and Eve uniquely too. He gave them an eternal soul and spirit to dwell with Him forever. He made the human body a remarkably durable and reparable instrument with eyes, ears, brain, and organs that work together. We are “awesomely and wonderfully made” (Psalm 139:14)
And God put Adam and Eve into a perfect world to love and obey Him, to love each other, to take care of creation and to bring forth “Godly offspring”. The fact of our choice to sin and bring the “curse” to our natural world and human bodies does not negate God’s care in creation.
God has shown His care throughout all of human history. He gave us commands and precepts to obey, and they are all for our good. When we obey, He blesses; when we disobey, chastening comes into play. And when God had to bring severe punishment on sin, He cared enough to preserve a remnant to keep this world going.
God cared enough to come into this world, taking on a human body and becoming like us. He cared enough to be born in a stable, face a normal childhood, and experience all the things that you and I experience: pain, disappointment, rejection, mockery, betrayal, depression, and then death.
While He was here on earth, He showed He cared in big and small ways. His first miracle was to provide refreshments at a wedding to keep the “happy couple” from embarrassment. He went out of His way and shattered cultural taboos to win a Samaritan woman to faith in the Messiah, and then preached to her town.
He cared enough about an untouchable leper, not just to heal him but to touch his leprous body (without a mask or social distancing?!). He cared enough about the hungry to feed a multitude. He cared enough about a little girl to go out of His way to her house to raise her from the dead, when He could have just spoke the word.
And He cared enough about sinful mankind, that includes you and me, to allow Himself to be nailed to a cross, to bear the beating and mockery of those He was dying for, and to allow Himself to bear and pay the full price for all our sins on the Cross…taking our eternal hell so that He might offer to us the free gift of eternal life and forgiveness of sins.
Yes, Jesus cares about us. He cares about the big things in our lives; He cares about the little things in our lives. He knows when we hurt; He sees when we cry; He feels our pain and our grief, and He cares. And when we come to Him in faith and accept Him as our own personal Savior, we have the assurance that He walks through those times with us. He might not stop the problem but He’ll give us the strength to carry on.
So when we get the urge to ask, “Does Jesus really care?” and most of us will ask that at times in our lives, we can know with full assurance that He does.
“O yes, He cares; I know He cares! His heart is touched with my grief. When the days are weary, the long nights dreary, I know my Savior cares!” (Does Jesus Care? Frank E. Graeff, 19th century)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.