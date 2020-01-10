Way back in the 1940s, songwriter Ruth Caye Jones penned these words:
“In times like these you need a Savior. In times like these you need an anchor. Be very sure, be very sure your anchor holds and grips the Solid Rock!
“In times like these you need the Bible. In times like these, O be not idle; be very sure, be very sure your anchor holds and grips the Solid Rock!
“This Rock is Jesus, yes, He’s the One. This Rock is Jesus, the only One. Be very sure; be very sure your anchor holds and grips the Solid Rock!”
In times like these, entering 2020, we can echo loudly those words.
Last year ended with a bang of renewed tensions in the Middle East; a church shooting in Texas; Hanukkah stabbings in a Rabbi’s home in New York; violence and hate throughout the world, child-like wrangling in the halls of Congress; domestic violence; church splits; crime throughout large cities and small towns; and abortion clinics still in existence.
Paul called them perilous times in II Timothy 3 and described the self-centeredness that leads to all evil, because whether it be covetousness, hate or murder, the root of sin is me, what I think, what I want, what I feel is right for me. And if I am my own anchor, I am sinking in deep waters.
I am not a prophet. I don’t know what 2020 holds. But from my perspective, it doesn’t look good.
We’ve all heard the phrase, “I don’t know what the future holds, but I know who holds the future.” This can seem trite, but it is not. It is true. God is already in 2020. He knows what will happen this week, in July and October. He sees all of time and history in one gigantic mural, as we see only one split second at a time.
My best hope for 2020 is to anchor on to the Rock that knows and sees, the Rock whose will and plan is being done and will be done. The sovereign God of the universe, creator and sustainer of life. He is the only hope in a world seemingly hopeless. And He is a God of holiness and justice, love and mercy. He is the God who sent His only begotten Son into the world to become like one of us. He is the God who willed that same Son to die on a cross for our sins. He is the God who rose from the dead and offers the gift of eternal life to all who will come to Him for forgiveness of sins.
He is the God who wants to be our Rock. Ruth Caye Jones’ third verse is of hope and victory for a New Year:
“In times like these I have a Savior. In times like these I have an anchor. I’m very sure, I’m very sure my anchor holds and grips the Solid Rock!
“This Rock is Jesus! Yes, He’s the One. This Rock is Jesus, the only One! I’m very sure; I’m very sure my anchor holds and grips the Solid Rock.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.