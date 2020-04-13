It was the Easter weekend. The followers of Jesus, the “church,” were “sheltered in place” in small groups behind locked doors. Each footstep outside brought renewed fear. Was it the temple guards who had arrested the Master in Gethsemane? Or was it the Roman soldiers who had crucified Him?
Would they be arrested, tortured, killed?
Finally, on the third day, a small group of women ventured out; their love for the savior overcame their fear. They wanted to complete the anointing of his body. But when they came to the tomb, the stone was rolled away. The body was gone!
Shortly thereafter, Mary Magdalene saw a man she supposed was the keeper of the garden tomb. “Where have you taken His body?” she asked. The man spoke one word, “Mary” and that made all the difference. It was the Christ. He had risen, just as he’d promised.
That small group of fearful men and women turned the world upside down. The resurrection abolished fear. Courage and the necessity of spreading the gospel took its place.
Though many did experience torture and death, that no longer mattered. The promise of “eternal life” and sharing the good news trumped the temporary life on earth.
About 1990 years later, the church is once again sequestered. Hopefully, this is not by fear, fear of the authorities, fear of an unseen virus, fear of shortages, fear of the unknown. Because the unknown cannot stand in the presence of the “known,” the God of the universe, the risen savior and Lord and his promises of protection, of provision and of real life everlasting.
The message we have today is as important as it was to the early men and women who saw the Risen Christ. It is the only message of hope to a world so void of hope. It is the only message of peace for a world so in need of peace. It is a message of real life to a world so caught up with death and disease.
The gospel is the message of God, becoming a man, dying on a cross for the sins of the world. God, who sacrificed Himself, bearing our sins and praying the full price for them.
Easter is the promise of God that there is mercy and grace, forgiveness for our sins, and the promise of eternal life, whether this earthly life ends by war, accident, old age, heart attack, cancer or COVID-19.
And the church today is still commanded to carry this gospel to all the ends of the earth, even to the giving of our lives for others, as Christ did, as the martyrs have done for 2000 years, as the persecuted church is doing today.
So let’s continue to share the good news, even in the face of lock downs and sequestration. Let us do it by email, by phone, by “snail mail;” let us do it live, or online. But let us do it. The message is too vital to be “sheltered in place.”
“One day when heaven was filled with his praises, one day when sin was as dark as could be, Jesus came forth to be born of a virgin, dwelt among men, my example is He.
“One day they led him up Calvary’s mountain. One day they nailed him to die on the tree; suffering anguish, despised and rejected, bearing our sins, my Redeemer is he.
“One day they left him alone in the garden. One day he rested, from suffering free; angels came down o’er his tomb to keep vigil; hope of the hopeless, my Savior is He.
“One day the grave could conceal him no longer. One day the stone rolled away from the door. Then he arose, over death he had conquered, now is ascended, my Lord evermore.
“One day the trumpet will sound for his coming. One day the skies with his glories will shine. Wonderful day, my beloved ones bringing; glorious savior, this Jesus is mine.
“Living, he loved me. Dying, he saved me. Buried, he carried my sins far away. Rising, he justified freely forever. One day he’s coming, O glorious day.” (J. Wilbur Chapman 1910)
Have a blessed Easter. He is risen. The Lord is risen indeed.
