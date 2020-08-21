“For as we have many members in one body, but all the members do not have the same function, so we, being many, are one body in Christ, and individually members of one another.” (Romans 12:4-5)
“For as the body is one and has many members, but all the members of that one body, being many, are one body, so also is Christ. For by one Spirit we were all baptized into one body, whether Jews or Greeks, whether slaves or free, and have all been made to drink into one Spirit. For in fact the body is not one member but many…. that there should be no schism in the body, but that the members should have the same care for one another. And if one member suffers, all the members suffer with it; or if one member is honored, all the members rejoice with it. Now you are the body of Christ, and members individually.” (I Corinthians 12:12-14, 25-27)
One of God’s many great gifts to mankind is the church, the community of believers that Paul speaks of in Romans 12 and I Corinthians 12 as a “body”. We can understand that.
The human body has many different parts: eyes, ears, tongue, brain, heart, hands, feet and all those internal organs, blood vessels and so on … all working together to make up one person!
And the church, the body of Christ, is made up of many different parts, all called by God to salvation by grace through faith in the finished work of Jesus Christ (plus and minus nothing else), and all placed into the body as GOD intends, not as we choose. He created us; before the world began we were in His mind. He gave us talents, abilities and when we come to Him, spiritual gifts to use in the body, the church. Then He places us in local assemblies of believers to serve each other and carry the Great Commission into the world.
All true members of the one true church are a community, a body. We do not carry membership cards with denominational names. We are not separated by skin color or ethnicity or gender. Our identification comes in our reflection of Jesus Christ to the world, as we use what God has instilled in us to do His work and His will, wherever He puts us, wherever He takes us.
While we each have different personalities and some are more “people-oriented” that others, as the human race we were created to share life with each other. When God brought Eve to Adam and ordained the first family, He knew the importance of community and it’s been known ever since.
We were not created to be sequestered away from each other and live our lives as hermits. The English poet John Donne wrote: “No man is an island, entire of himself; every man is a piece of the continent, a part of the main.”
And American poet Sam Walter Foss penned these words (I memorized in junior high school): “Let me live in a house by the side of the road, where the race of men go by. They are good, they are bad, they are weak, they are strong, wise, foolish – so am I. Then why should I sit in the scorner’s seat, or hurl the cynic’s ban? Let me live in a house by the side of the road and be a friend to man.”
The church, the body of Christ is not a building. It is a people. The church is not a place just to go and do. It is a place to be. Yes, we go to church for corporate worship. We go to share in hearing the Word of God taught and in being equipped for our spiritual battles. We go to pray together (and often to eat together). But we are a church when we share our lives with each other: weeping and laughing together; working together; serving each other and then going into the world to show with our lives and share with our lips the saving Gospel of Jesus Christ.
When churches began to shut down in February and March, I was, as a pastor, concerned that many “church-goers” would get comfortable in on-line church. Sleeping late; have your coffee and breakfast in front of the computer. Enjoy “church” in your pajamas. And I wondered how this would impact the true necessity of person-to-person fellowship.
“NOT FORSAKING THE ASSEMBLING OF OURSELVES TOGETHER, as the manner of some, but exhorting one another, and so much the more as you see the Day approaching.” (Hebrews 10:25)
Talking with some pastors and church leaders indicate that this has been the case for some, I guess a sort of “spiritual lethargy”. But thankfully, it seems that when churches began to reopen, the Body of Christ joyfully came together to continue the community of living and sharing life. (And we must realize that with the ongoing pandemic, there are very substantial reasons why many of our church members are and should be staying home for their own safety and security!)
Those who are not in the “danger category” are honoring governmental requests and the care we must have for each other and are meeting and continuing the work according to the way the Lord leads each local church’s leadership. But by and large, this pandemic has not dampened the love, the zeal, and the care of those who are TRUE members of the Body of Christ.
Even though I have visited in, preached in and attended services in scores of churches, I have only been a part of two churches in all my 68 years, one in West Virginia and Bethany Bible Chapel here in Conway. In both of these churches I have witnessed the miracle of the working of God in the members of the body. And in the last month or so, I’ve experienced the care of the body very differently.
In the illustration of the church as a body, we all know that when certain parts of the human body are not working well, the entire body can be affected (and it doesn’t have to be a large part of the body; a tooth ache can hurt all over!)
Twenty-five days ago, four different parts of my body rebelled at the same time and overnight! While the problems were not Covid-19 related (according to the 7 doctors I’ve seen since then), they acted coincidentally to sap my strength to the point of almost total weakness.
While I appreciate the medical expertise I’ve experienced, I know more I have a Great Physician who is in total control. But in my weakness, my wife and family have kicked in wonderfully and I’ve seen the Body of Christ at work.
My Christian family, from all over the United States are praying…the greatest thing they can do. But more than that, they are “putting feets to their prayers” with e-mails, texts, phone calls, cards, and while it may not be the “advised thing” in the day of Covid, some short visits and prayers in the home.
More than that, my brothers and sisters in Christ have pitched in to cover my various responsibilities at the church. Without question or complaint, they’re picking up the slack, added to their own family, work and church responsibilities. And that included conducting our three-night Vacation Bible School which went off wonderfully and probably better than if I had been there!
That’s the body of Christ. That’s a true reflection of the character of Christ mirrored in those who understand grace, mercy and love and humbly (as Christ the Creator was ever humble) serve as needed.
I’m glad God created us to community. I’m glad God ordained and established His Church, the Body of Christ, to continue the work here on earth. Yes, we have our differences. But we have our unity.
“Endeavor to keep the unity of the Spirit in the bond of peace. There is one body and one Spirit, just as you were called in one hope of your calling; one Lord, one faith, one baptism; one God and Father of all, who is above all, and through all and in your all.” (Ephesians 4:3-6)
If you truly know Christ as Savior and are a part of a local church, but not active, get active. Be faithful to attend, not just when it’s convenient but make the church a priority for you and your family. Then be faithful to find areas of service. Then be faithful to share your life with the lives of the other members of the body. You need each other.
And if you should be reading today and have never come to a place in your life when you accepted Jesus Christ as Savior in faith, confession and repentance, then the Bible says: “Today is the day of salvation!” Let Christ make you a part of His family and then find a local church and become a functioning part of His body! There’s nothing like it!
