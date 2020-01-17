It’s me. I’m alive. Yes, I’m a day old and a couple of cells. I’m a unique human life and all my human chromosomes are present. Mommy and Daddy aren’t aware of me yet, but my creator knew me in eternity past and ordained this minute of time for me to start the unique journey He planned for me.
It’s been three busy weeks but now my heart is beating with my own blood, my nervous system is forming and my internal organs – liver, kidneys and intestines are taking shape. In only one more week I’ll be 10,000 times larger than when I started.
Now I’m six weeks old. You can detect my brain waves. My eyes, legs and hands are developing and my mouth and lips are present. In another week, I’ll be kicking my little legs and swimming here inside my mommy.
It’s two weeks later and I’m hearing sounds; every organ is in place in my little body and in just a couple more weeks I’ll be able to turn my head, appear to frown and even hiccup.
Now I’m twelve weeks old; I’m breathing, my little hands can grasp; all my organ systems are working and I have a skeletal structure, nerves and circulation. Best of all I can now suck my thumb.
Can you believe it? I’ve been here for 20 weeks now and Mommy is really sticking out. I can’t wait to meet her. I know her voice too, but the bad part is that I also can experience pain. But that’s life.
I’m about a pound and a half in weight now and a bit more than a foot long. I’m a chubby little thing. I keep Mommy on her toes by kicking a lot, moving around in her tummy and even hiccupping more. I hope she likes it.
Today my mommy said she was going to a clinic. I don’t know what that is but I hope it’s fun, like a zoo or a park. Say, Mommy is lying down. I’m hearing strange noises and things are poking me. It hurts. What’s going on? The end.
Since the Roe v. Wade decision by the United States Supreme Court, 65 million babies have been aborted in clinics and other facilities in the United States.
To put that in perspective, that’s about 13 times the population of South Carolina and one-fifth of the population of the United States.
There have been many excuses given as to why abortion is acceptable and right, but there has never been one good reason given.
God told Jeremiah in the first chapter of his prophecy that He knew him before conception and ordained and formed him to be a prophet. And so God could say the same thing to each of us.
In Psalm 139, God declared that each human life is “fearfully and wonderfully made.”
This Sunday as we solemnly commemorate National Sanctity of Human Life Sunday, may all of God’s people re-dedicate ourselves to God’s view of life: from conception to natural death. Only God has the wisdom and right to begin life; only God has the wisdom and right to determine to end life.
Let us each day pray for the end of abortion, euthanasia and all other ungodly views and practices concerning life. Let us continue to write to legislators and to vote for men and women who also understand the sanctity of human life. Let us be fully pro-life.
Let us also be God’s hands and feet to help parents who find themselves in difficult situations; let’s assist organizations like Coastline Women’s Center and Bethany Christian Services and Bethesda Home for Single Mothers. Let’s support Grand Strand Citizens for Life.
And let’s pray for those and share with those who have been involved in abortion, mothers who have given up their child, practitioners who take these lives, and others the grace and forgiveness and healing that God gives when repentance comes.
Perhaps the day will come soon, prayerfully even in 2020, that all will realize the horrors of abortion and no thinking human would choose wrongly with that understanding.
