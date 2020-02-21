“Could we with ink the ocean fill and were the skies of parchment made, were every stalk on earth a quill and every man a scribe by trade, to write the love of God above would drain the ocean dry; nor could the scroll contain the whole, though stretched from sky to sky.” (Meir Ben Isaac)
“Beloved, let us love one another, for love is of God; and everyone who loves is born of God and knows God. He who does not love does not know God, for God is love.
“In this the love of God was manifested toward us, that God has sent His only begotten Son into the world, that we might live through Him.
“In this is love, not that we loved God, but that He loved us and sent His Son to be the propitiation (atoning sacrifice) for our sins. Beloved, if God so loved us, we also ought to love one another.” (I John 4:7-11)
“Jesus loves me. This I know. For the Bible tells me so. Little ones to Him belong; they are weak but He is strong.
“Jesus loves me. He will stay close beside me all the way. He’s prepared a home for me, and someday His face I’ll see. Yes, Jesus loves me. Yes, Jesus loves me. Yes, Jesus loves me! The Bible tells me so.” (Anna B. Warner, 19th Century)
“Love suffers long and is kind; love does not envy; love does not parade itself, is not puffed up; does not behave rudely, does not seek its own, is not provoked, thinks no evil, does not rejoice in iniquity, but rejoices in the truth;
“Bears all things, believes all things, hopes all things, endures all things. Love never fails. … And now abide faith, hope, love, these three; but the greatest of these is love.” (I Corinthians 13:4-8, 13)
“‘Teacher, which is the greatest commandment in the law?’ Jesus said to him, ‘You shall love the Lord your God with all your heart, with all your soul, and with all your mind. This is the first and great commandment.
“’And the second is like it: ‘you shall love your neighbor as yourself.’ On these two commandments hang all the law and the prophets.’” (Matthew 22:36-40)
“Here is love vast as the ocean, loving-kindness as the flood; when the Prince of Life, our ransom, shed for us His precious blood. Who His love will not remember? Who can cease to sing His praise? He can never be forgotten throughout heav’ns eternal days.
“On the Mount of Crucifixion fountains opened deep and wide. Through the floodgates of God’s mercy flowed a vast and gracious tide. Grace and love, like mighty rivers, poured incessant from above. And heav’ns peace and perfect justice kissed a guilty world in love.” (William Rees and Robert Lowry)
“This is My commandment, that you love one another as I have loved you. Greater love has no one than this, than to lay down one’s life for his friends.” (John 15:12-13)
“For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son, that whoever believes in Him should not perish but have everlasting life.” (John 3:16)
