“Another year is dawning! Dear Father, let it be, in working or in waiting, another year with Thee; another year of leaning upon Thy loving breast; another year of trusting, of quiet, happy rest.
“Another year of mercies, of faithfulness and grace; another year of gladness in the shining of Thy face; another year of progress, another year of praise; another year of proving Thy presence all the days.
“Another year of service, of witness for Thy love; another year of training for holier work above. Another year is dawning! Dear Father, let it be on earth, or else in heaven, another year for Thee.” (Frances R. Havergal, 19th century)
Well, we said goodbye to 2020 and now we’re in 2021. Most if not all of us hope it will be a better year. We can be assured that it will (a) be better, (b) be worse, (c) be the same. Much of that will be what we make of it; even though we many not be able to alter many coming circumstances, we can always determine our reaction to those circumstances.
As a new year comes into view, many people make resolutions, things they hope to improve in the next 365 days. And, many of those resolutions are broken in the first week.
Today I’d like to list some resolutions I hope will be made and kept, resolutions for our nation, our churches, and ourselves.
As America, we resolve to accept the words of Deuteronomy 6:4-5, “Hear, O Israel (O America): the Lord our God is one Lord; and we will love the Lord our God with all our heart, and with all our soul, and with all our might.”
As America, we resolve to return to truly being “one nation under God.”
As America, we resolve to let God out of the closet and out of the church and into the public arena where he belongs.
As America, we resolve to honor God as “supreme leader and Lord” and his word as truth and our highest law.
As America, we resolve to honor the sanctity of all life from conception to natural death.
As America, we resolve to return to the Constitution and follow it as written.
As America, we resolve to truly be a “shining city on a hill” and a light to the world, a light for goodness, morality, and godliness.
As God’s church, we resolve to be the light of the world as Jesus Christ commanded us to be.
As God’s church, we resolve to follow and preach God’s Word, without exception or compromise.
As God’s church, we resolve to be loving and kind everywhere and to everyone.
As God’s church, we resolve to follow the Great Commission, to take the gospel to every corner of the world.
As God’s church, we resolve to daily fight the good fight for truth, righteousness and godliness.
As God’s church, we resolve to be Christ to the world and his hands and feet always, loving and helping the poor and needy.
I resolve that I will “love the Lord my God with all my heart, and with all my soul, and with all my mind and I will love my neighbor as myself. (Matthew 22:37-39)
I resolve that I will treat others as I want them to treat me. (Matthew 7:12)
I resolve that I will follow the Word of God without compromise and will be a person of constant prayer.
I resolve that I will be loving, kind and generous to all those I come in contact with.
I resolve that I will share the hope of Jesus Christ and the gospel with my life and my lips wherever I go. I resolve that, as much as it is in me, I will live peaceably with all people. (Romans 12:18)
I resolve that I will be a good citizen of America, respecting our leaders and praying for them, and respecting and obeying our laws, as long as they are not in conflict with the Law of God. I resolve that I will be faithful to and active in my church. I resolve that I will be loving and kind in my family and in my extended family.
As the nation of America, as God’s church in this world, and as a child of God … these things I resolve and with His help I will continue them throughout 2021.
“…forgetting those things which are behind, and reaching forth unto those things which are before, I press toward the mark for the prize of the high calling of God in Christ Jesus.” (Philippians 3:13-14)
