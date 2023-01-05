You would have hated this week’s front page.
On Friday afternoon, you told me you liked multiple stories on Page 1. That’s what readers want to see, you said. That’s community journalism.
My visions of a major anchor story didn’t match yours. It wasn’t unusual for us to disagree. In fact, that’s almost a requirement of the publisher-editor relationship.
But before you walked out of our meeting, you paused. If I had a different approach, if I thought a story was important enough, you gave me the green light to go with one dominant piece.
You should have known better.
I’m writing this as I decide which photos to run with the tributes about you. I’m sorting through quotes from journalists across the state who sang your praises. And I’m hiding in your office because no one wants to see a middle-aged bearded guy ugly cry.
For the past few days, I’ve heard the same stories: you were soft-spoken but a staunch advocate for the First Amendment (it’s even on the Opinion page); you were serious about journalism but a goofball in office party skits; you held government accountable but always with a sense of fairness.
I know those stories are true because I experienced them firsthand.
You weren’t perfect, of course. You sometimes forgot about deadlines and proofreading wasn’t always your top priority.
In October, you sent me a breast cancer awareness story you had written that described a model wearing a “swimming suit designed for women who have had a vasectomy.”
I said I couldn’t believe you’d ever been an editor. You didn’t know where to cut.
A couple of years ago, you told me you had filed to run for public office. I asked if you could take it back. I also told you that I didn’t live in your district but I would still vote for the other guy.
My position hasn’t changed: you made a better publisher than a politician; you made more of a difference here than you would have in Columbia.
That’s the same thing I’ve heard from other folks since I got the call on Saturday.
Politicians, press advocates, liberals and conservatives weighed in: They appreciated your approach to the news, and the way you ran this company for more than four decades.
But as I look around your office, it’s clear that newspapers were only one part of your life.
There’s a photo of Cheryl, your wife of 50 years, and there are frames of your kids, Stephen and TJ, and of the grandkids who adore you.
The impact of your life went well beyond journalism, and I hope we captured that this week.
There’s an old line that says journalists shouldn’t make the story about themselves, but we didn’t have a choice this week. You are the story.
And I’ve got to admit that for once we agreed.
I hate this week’s front page, too.
