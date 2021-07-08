Have you ever wondered how streets in Conway got their names?
Maxine Sawyer published an interesting report on the origin of street names in the Vol. 8, No 4 edition of the Independent Republic Quarterly.
Applewhite Lane is named for Anderson Applewhite, a black man who worked with the Burroughs family and cared for their pigs.
When a street opened where the pig pen had been, the oldest Burroughs daughter was asked, “What shall we name the street?” Effie replied, “Let’s call it Applewhite Lane.” A prettier name could not have have been found, wrote Sawyer.
In the early days of Conway, Race Path Street was where horse races and other contests were held.
Sawyer discovered that Norman Alley was named for a beloved woman known as Grandma Norman, who worked at a boarding house. She was so well loved that townspeople placed an urn shaped like a planter at her grave and named the short street in her memory.
Before being renamed Lakeland Drive, the road running from Elm Street to Kingston Lake was known as Sawdust Drive. This was because a high sawdust embankment had been created by a sawmill near the old Gully Store.
Before F. G. Burroughs became owner of a hill overlooking Kingston Lake, the property was owned by a Mr. Snow. The home Burroughs built was named Snowhill and the road beside it became Snowhill Drive.
Near Snowhill Drive you will find Tolar Lane and Hart Street, named for J.R. Tolar and J. L. Hart, New York merchants who transacted a lot of business with the Burroughs family.
Collins Street and Collins Park Street are named in honor of B.G. Collins, a partner in the Burroughs and Collins Company.
Lewis Street is named for W.R. Lewis, who operated a general merchandise and hardware store for many years.
Snider Streets was named for Charles H. Snider, who served as Conway clerk for many years.
Bell Street is named for Samuel Bell, father of Georgia Bell Buck. Mrs. Buck was the mother of former Conway Mayor Hal Buck. Buck Street honors him.
Sherwood Drive is named for Edwin James Sherwood, a prominent attorney of Conway.
Cultra Road, Colony Road and Esdale Lane were named for an early colony of settlers who settled in the Homewood area.
Gasoline Alley and Tin Top Alley may have been names that came from the comics. However, all of the houses on those alleys once had tin roofs.
Thompson Street was named for former Conway Mayor A.C. Thompson.
Whittemore Street was named for B.F. Whittemore, a Northerner who came to Conway after the Civil War to promote education for freed black children.
Scarborough Street was named in honor of R.B. Scarorough, an attorney who served as a state senator, Lt. Governor of South Carolina, and a member of Congress.
The first avenues in Conway ran east and west and numbered from one to 18.
A large number of streets in the city were named for the trees and flowers growing here, such as Elm, Laurel and Oak streets.
The author of the story about the origin of street names in Conway mentions many other streets in her manuscript. You can read more about street name history by visiting the Independent Republic Quarterly www.digitalcommons. coastal.edu
“It Happened in Horry” can also be read online at robertson-blog.com
