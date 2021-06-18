My phone ringing woke me up with a start this morning shortly before 5 a.m.
On the other end was a woman weeping unconsolably. She was sobbing so hard I could not make out her voice enough to know whether or not this was one of my family members.
Panic set in and I almost lost my breath.
I’m no stranger to the phone call that immediately changes your life.
The crying woman paused her tears for a moment and I asked her who she was.
When she said, “This is Dixie,” I felt a big wave of relief when I realized this call was not meant for me.
I finally managed to get her to tell me enough to show that the phone number she was trying to call was only one digit off from mine.
I convinced her that she needed to dial again and settled in for another 30 minutes of sleep.
Ten minutes later, the phone rang again, and again it was this crying lady that I now knew was Dixie.
Evidently my phone number was stuck in her mind. I tried to convince her to dial the right one, but she begged me to call and tell someone named Louise that she was at the hospital.
I finally agreed to do that, but I was hesitant for a bit.
In this day and time, scams come in many shapes and colors.
I couldn’t think of any reason for this poor lady trying to trick me, so I dialed the number that’s almost similar to mine.
I was relieved when the call went to a voicemail for someone known as Louise.
I left a message for Louise and hung up, patting myself on the back for doing my good deed of the day.
I didn’t get my few extra minutes of sleep as 10 minutes later Dixie called again, asking if I had spoke to Louise. I think I managed to convince her that I had left a message to Louise.
She thanked me profusely and finally hung up.
I was still a bit shaken up by this call. I felt sympathy for the poor lady who was in distress, but the suspicious part of my brain still wondered if perhaps this was a scam or a prank.
Suspicion took control a couple of days ago when I was struggling to get on my stairlift with a bag containing the $20 fillup from KFC in my hand.
A couple were strolling on the sidewalk in front of my house and the nice gentleman jumped in and helped me with my load, opening my storm door and placing my dinner inside the door.
All the while my mind was racing, “He’s gonna open that door and jerk me inside. I’ll be a gonner.”
That didn’t happen, but I felt ashamed of my instant reaction.
Daily headlines convince us that bad things can happen and often do, but sometimes real angels can show up to help us in our need, and sometimes we just need to be the angels ourselves.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.