South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster announced this morning that South Carolina will advance to Phase 1B of the state’s COVID-19 vaccination plan beginning March 8.
This means that two more of my children will be eligible to received vaccinations to fight the pandemic we’re living under.
I’m so thankful for them to receive this protection, but it also makes me think of other things.
Like how did I get to be so old, and how did my kids get to be in the age range I feel I ought to be in.
This is the third one of my children to reach the eligible age.
As a matter of fact, my daughter and I received our first shots within a few days of each other.
I was a child of 18 just out of high school when I married and only a year older when my first baby was born.
Life came fast after that with more children and a second marriage that didn’t last.
Suddenly it’s 67 years down the road from that young girl and I’m living in a strange world I never expected.
When I was very young, I never gave a thought to what my life might be when I became a senior citizen. I had nothing in common with old people.
When I was in my 50s and 60s, I mainly lived and thought about day-to-day life but did envision a utopic retirement some day.
The day I turned 70, that birthday was an epiphany for me. I awoke with a start as I realized that I was not going to live forever and that my checkout day wasn’t nearly as far away as it had once been.
I also realized that my dream of becoming a slender older lady with good cheek bones who was going to do a lot of traveling after retirement was never going to happen.
Fifteen years later, I’m still not slender. I’m much shorter, but that doesn’t count.
My traveling consists of weekend or day trips with my grandchildren.
And I’m not retired.
I’m “Working 9 to 5” like the song says, but I’m not complaining. Being 85 and working at a job I truly like is something to be proud of.
And I’m happy that my co-workers don’t get annoyed with my little rollator — a rolling chair on wheels — that I push up and down the halls in the office.
Of course, all things dealing with growing older are not a welcome part of everyday life.
I am afflicted with dropsy.
And I don’t mean the medical condition of swelling in the legs, feet and ankles.
I mean that I have dropsy because I drop things — a lot of things— and I suffer from it, because bending and picking up objects from the floor can cause a good deal of pain in the back and it makes bones creak in a most unpleasant way. But I have this covered. I have a handy dandy picker-upper lying around in nearly every room in the house.
Thank you to the genius who invented this gadget.
All in all, I can’t complain.
I’m blessed with the people I work with, and I’m thankful that all my children can now be vaccinated against the virus.
I can’t wait until the day I can gather my flock together in the biggest group hug ever.
Life will be good.
