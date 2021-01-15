Last week, writing my column was an emotional experience for me as I shared the connection I felt to my mother while rummaging through some of her possessions I hadn’t seen before — notes to herself, letters she saved, religious writings she cherished and old greeting cards.
I knew I had discovered pure gold when I opened the box containing these pieces of paper.
This week, it made me wonder what on earth my children will find I have left behind after I’m long gone.
It won’t be notes to myself or handwritten recipes on a notecard.
All my notes or reminders are kept on my iPhone and my recipes are in a file on my latest computer.
There are lots of hard copy photos I took during the last 20 years stowed in different drawers around the house, but their demise came about eight years ago when I totally entered the digital age.
And it’s a shame. Some of my most precious recent pictures were on CDs I can no longer find, or on a phone I lost some time ago.
But I am the guardian of a treasure trove of photos I inherited from my parents, some dating back to the days when my parents were dating and even earlier when my teenage mother and her sisters posed outside their farmhouse. All three wore flapper style hats over bobbed hair, but the glamor ended there. Their dresses were cotton shifts and on their feet they wore work boots that had probably spent a lot of time working in the cornfield.
There are photos of different family members during World War II, after it was over and at many family reunions over the years.
Each anniversary there were faces that would be missed, and you knew that probably you would never see that sweet person again.
Whichever of my children inherits these albums must treat them with the reverence and care they deserve.
My daughter will be the fourth generation of women caretakers of a saltworks blue and white pitcher that belonged to my grandmother.
It sits in a place of honor in my kitchen, but I remember it most as it held fresh milk from Grandma’s cow and sat in the cool water of a spring box down below Grandma’s house.
I’m not sure if anyone is eager to stand in line for some of my own belongings I have collected during my lifetime.
For some strange reason — probably because my dad sang me to sleep with western lullabies when I was a child — I have a deep love for all things southwest, particularly art and pottery.
My walls are covered with paintings I created after my trip throughout the southwest a few years ago.
Before my journey, I delighted in attempting to capture the beauty of graceful sea oats overlooking the rush of waves over the beach, or trying to portray the serenity of the Great Smoky Mountains.
After Arizona and New Mexico, I became enchanted by the glorious southwest and spent hours trying to recreate what I had seen with a paintbrush and canvas.
My walls are covered with paintings from that time, and I still love it.
But to my kids, it’s OK if you don’t share my passion for cactus and adobe. I don’t expect you to redecorate your house and paint everything turquoise, but do try to find someone else who might enjoy it like I do.
By the way, granddaughter Jade has dubs on the Three Sisters painting.
The rest is up for grabs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.