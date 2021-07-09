I’m due to make an appointment with my doctor for my six-month checkup. Every time I go, he asks if I have a living will.
He gives me a bit of a frown when I reply, “No.”
It causes me to wonder if he knows something I don’t, and if he does, why doesn’t he tell me?
But I don’t push the point. After all, we all know that what you don’t know can’t hurt you — or can it?
I need to think this thing over before I sign my name to a document that tells the doctor how much effort he should use to revive me when my monitor stops blipping.
It’s something to think about.
Besides thinking about what to do with me, also I haven’t made a will directing the disposal of all my worldly goods.
For someone who lives in a small space, I have accumulated a lot of things.
Therefore, the beneficiaries of my will might not be so delighted to be on the receiving end of the treasures —to me — that I have accumulated.
Due to my passion for all things southwest, the decor of my house would be right at home inside a pueblo or a hogan in Arizona.
Since my children live on the coast in South Carolina, I doubt seriously if there would be any family members fighting over my paintings and pottery.
There’s one exception. My granddaughter Jade has called dibs on a painting I did years ago of three Navajo women.
It warms this grandmother’s heart that this darling girl likes something I created enough to ask for it.
Some of the most precious things I possess, I received when my parents passed away.
Some dibs have been called on these.
My daughter Bekki has asked for the Pendleton blanket I inherited from my dad.
It’s navy wool with the insignia of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians displayed on it. Daddy received the blanket from the tribe as a gift to honor the elders. He was very proud of it.
My son Jeff, who is now taking college courses in order to complete his degree in history, has claimed the medal my dad received as Best All Around Scholar when he was a sophomore in high school. He had to quit school shortly after to help support the family during the Great Depression.
Daddy’s watch and the wedding rings belonging to him and my mother will go to Mickey, along with a saltware pitcher that originally belonged to my Grandma Fox.
My son-in-law Danny is appointed custodian of my hundreds of photos. He has proved himself worthy of being our family historian, so I know they will be in good hands.
As for the rest of it, I suggest a very big yard sale with a large family get-together afterward. I would love that.
