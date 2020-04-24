About this time last year, I was making reservations and traveling plans for a trip to the Smoky Mountains with grandchildren Collin and Madeleine, my best-ever traveling buddies.
This year, my heart is sad and my arms are lonely because it has been a few weeks since I have been able to spend the weekend with these two kids that I love very much.
It isn’t the 32.4 miles between their house and mine that keeps us apart, but the threat of a silent, unseen enemy that has the whole planet under seige — COVID-19, the coronavirus.
I think this virus should be dubbed the “anti-love bug.”
Kissing, hugging and even shaking hands have all become taboo as we exist in a state of quarantine.
I miss my daughter Bekki who lives less than two miles from my house.
It has been weeks since I have seen her face to face or felt her arms around me in a hug that could fill me up with love for a long, long time.
I’m happy for her that she is able to spend her time in quarantine with her beloved granddaughter — my great-granddaughter — Scarlet, 7.
Scarlet is a Mini-Me of my daughter, and I know the two of them are planning, designing, building and putting together all sorts of interesting projects.
Creativity in the kitchen is another trait the two share. Scarlet has been cooking since she was able to climb onto a chair.
There’s someone else who shares this talent. Down in Tampa, Florida, Bekki’s youngest granddaughter, Katie, 4, is staying busy in the kitchen baking cupcakes — specifically carrot cupcakes.
I know it’s true because I saw a video on Facebook of the little girl scooping batter into a cupcake pan and then squeezing icing on the finished product.
My mother, who was a domestic goddess, must be smiling down from heaven with delight to know that her talents in the kitchen — which bypassed me — have passed on through Bekki to these two busy little girls.
I predict one or both of them will someday appear on the Cooking Channel, either on “Chopped Junior” or the “Junior Baking Championships.”
They may win awards in the future for their culinary skills, but, in my opinion, the extremely patient mother or grandmother who stands by as the girls cook their concoctions deserves the biggest gold medal to be found.
Just saying…
It’s comforting to be able to laugh during this pandemic, and there’s a wealth of side-splitting humor floating around the internet. I can laugh with the best of them.
But being unable to visit my son Steve, who lives in a healthcare facility 75 miles away ,is heart-wrenching.
I listen with fear every day when I hear reports on the radio or TV announcing the number of new cases and deaths from the coronavirus in the city where he resides.
I can’t even imagine what I would do in my desperation to be with him should he contract this terrible sickness.
It goes against everything engrained in a mother to know that I would be physically distanced from him.
I can only pray he will be kept safe, and that sooner rather than later I will be able to see his big smile and gift him with a bag full of Matchbox cars.
Until then, the U.S. Postal Service will be our main supply line for mini car deliveries so that Steve will know I still love him and I haven’t forgotten him.
It’s all I can do.
