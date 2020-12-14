I was a busy girl last night. After much thought and indecision, I finally completed my Christmas shopping — that is except for a couple of gifts for individuals who have failed to give me even the slightest hint of what they’re needing or wanting.
I always welcome hints as I’m not one of those who has a knack for choosing the perfect gift.
My son Jeff and I still remember the year I bought him the just-released LP boxed set of Bruce Springsteen and the E-Street Band. I was so pleased with myself that Christmas morning until he reminded me that he did not own a record player. He has continued to remind me a few more times since then.
Now I’ve settled that problem. I let him choose his own presents and I provide the credit card. It works well for both of us.
As Jeff was searching on his laptop last night, and I was hopping from site to site on mine (did you perhaps think for a moment that I was shopping in real live stores?), it brought back memories of when my children were young and excited because Santa would soon be dropping down our chimney with everything they had desired from the J.C. Penney Christmas catalog.
It was an annual event in December that with my five children, I would drive 45 miles to Asheville, North Carolina, park in the Sears parking lot and we would walk to Penney’s to get this special catalog filled with every wonderful toy Santa’s helpers could produce.
They weren’t allowed to look at the catalog until we were home to insure a safe drive on a curvy mountain road. Unsupervised, the catalog would have swiftly been in shreds from eager little hands.
I can still see the four boys in my mind, sitting in circles and oohing and ahhing over G.I. Joes, Stretch Armstrong and anything Batman inspired. Two of them eventually owned Batmobiles.
Steve, my oldest son, loved Matchbox cars, and today at age 60, he still does. Greg and Mickey were into weapons such as swords or bows and arrows, and Jeff loved airplanes.
After the kids would go to sleep at night, I would browse through the book, noticing which pages had been dog-eared.
My daughter Bekki wanted anything Barbie inspired. Later, she and I spent wonderful hours designing and creating our own outfits for Barbie. Ken would come later.
Now my grandchildren are telling me what they want for Christmas, not because they’re being greedy, but because Grandma really wants to know.
No longer can I look through a battered catalog and see what pages have been folded down, and I don’t always know what games they’re playing on their PlayStations, so I’m taking requests.
But I still want a J.C. Penney Christmas catalog, so I may make a trip to the mall just for old time’s sake.
It’s so sweet to remember.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.