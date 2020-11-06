Have you seen the latest series of commercials from Progressive Insurance?
If you haven’t, it goes like this:
Parenta-Life coach Dr. Rick helps his latest crop of young homeowners on their journey to not turn into their parents by answering such questions as how many pillows on the couch are too many, and should you talk on your speakerphone as you stroll through a store.
He advises men not to give advice to people who haven’t asked for it, and don’t try to tell the plumber how to do his job.
My son Jeff says his son Noah is turning into him.
During Jeff’s recent visit with his son, Noah asked if they could watch some war movies together.
Jeff’s favorite movies are World War II battle movies.
Maybe I should call Dr. Rick before this gets out of hand.
As for me, I guess I have turned into my parents — especially as far as TV preferences are concerned —and that is not a bad thing.
I thought about it Sunday afternoon as I was becoming excited watching the finale of the NASCAR Cup race in Bristol.
My favorite driver was racing himself into the final championship battle next weekend, and I did a little yelling and bouncing around when he crossed the finish line ahead of the field.
My dad and I both enjoyed watching the races over the years.
I would be pulling for Jeff Gordon and Daddy’s driver was Dale Earnhardt. We would enjoy a little friendly competition, then Mama would join with me in pulling for Gordon.
Daddy would laugh that we were ganging up on him.
He and I also shared a love for the Atlanta Braves. He was familiar with nearly all the players’ names and was a super fan of Greg Maddux and Chipper Jones.
Baseball was too slow for Mama, but this little elderly lady loved watching the bullriders. She cheered for the brave riders the same way she cheered for the heroine on her favorite soap opera whenever the villain was about to do her in.
Yes, I watched the bullriders with Mama and Daddy, and I admit I watched a couple of the daily dramas with my mom, and still do on my own — rather, I watch on my day off on Thursday and I’m able to catch up with what happened the whole week before. Once a week is enough.
Five nights a week, I totally turn into my parents promptly at 7 p.m. as I switch the TV channel to CBS. It’s time for “Wheel of Fortune.”
I’m doing just what my parents did. My mama would make sure dinner was over and the dishes were washed in plenty of time so she and Daddy could settle into their recliners and watch two of their favorite people, Pat Sajak and Vanna White.
Of course, this was followed by “Jeopardy” hosted by the handsome Alex Trebek. I think Mama had a crush on Alex.
I guess I could change my viewing habits and not follow so much in their footsteps, but I cherish anything that makes me think of my sweet parents, even if it is only watching the shows they loved.
I happen to think that turning into them could be a really good thing.
If I can ever be half the wonderful people they were, I will be a happy woman.
