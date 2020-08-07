It’s the morning after, and I now have another hurricane under my belt.
Its name is Isaias. Say that fast five times in a row.
For a dyed in the wool mountain girl, I’ve certainly managed to accumulate quite a lot of experience dealing with these coastal mega-storms that can blow in death and destruction with high winds and storm surges that go wherever they wish to go.
In 1976, I moved to the beach from the Smoky Mountains with five sons ranging in age from 15 years old to the baby of the family who was four. OMG — what was I thinking?
That’s another story, but three years after settling in with beach life, along came David — Hurricane David, that it.
This deadly storm crossed the Atlantic as a category 5 storm and I was petrified.
There was no question in my mind as to whether we should stay and ride it out or run for the hills, or at least somewhere safe.
My family and I, along with a couple of friends, went inland and spent the night hovering together in the dark in one motel room, quaking as the wind howled and the building seemed to shake.
After that experience, I had no desire to show how brave I was by riding out the occasional tempests that came our way.
That is, until Hurricane Diana came along. My aunt was visiting with my mother, and we were in the process of trying to persuade her to move from the mountains to the coast.
Her visit coincided with Diana’s threat to the coastline, so, as usual, we headed inland.
We spent a day shopping, waiting for a storm that passed us by and headed on up the coast, so we drove back to the beach.
But tricky Diana wasn’t finished with us. This capricious storm made a loop and came right back our way. There was no time to evacuate again, so we spent the hours during the storm trembling and looking out the window as large trees twisted in circles by the howling wind.
We survived, but my aunt dropped all plans for moving to the coast.
Hugo sent us to South of the Border (South Carolina’s version) for safety, and Floyd has us running all the way to the mountains when it seemed everyone in the state took to the highways during that storm. My sons and I retreated to Atlanta in 2018 when Hurricane Florence swept into the area.
We barely managed to return home before flooding almost paralyzed the coast.
Then this week, here came Hurricane Isaias. I weighed sleeping in my own chair or going to a hotel to ride out the storm. I’m old. The recliner won.
Fortunately we were spared the worst of the storm. Others only a few miles up the road were not.
My decision was OK, but trying to outwit a mighty storm can be a risky move.
