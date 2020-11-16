On Monday, I officially became 85 years old —halfway through my 80s.
It boggles my mind to realize that if I live five more years, I will reach 90, especially when the last five passed so swiftly.
I don’t take this lightly.
I find this is a time to look back and reflect on what I expected my life to be if I lived this long.
I definitely never dreamed I would be gainfully employed at this age, and I never imagined I would be enjoying it as much as I do because of the wonderful people I’m surrounded with at work.
When I was in my 50s, I envisioned myself retired and living the good life in Florida during the winter and returning to my beloved mountains in the summer.
I also imagined myself losing my baby fat I had held onto for most of my life. Losing the fat would cause those fabulous cheekbones I had been hiding under the fat to become prominent and I would come into my own as an attractive older lady.
Well, none of that has happened.
My baby fat has gone nowhere and neither have I. I first ventured into the newspaper world in 1996 and 24 years later I’m still there and happy that I finally found what I wanted to be when I grew up.
Turning 85 during a pandemic adds another dimension to my view of life at this age — fear.
I’m well aware that my age makes me part of the group that is most threatened by the virus, but I have learned to conquer the fear while living as safely as I can.
COVID-19 has certainly affected my life in more ways than fear. I’m sad that due to the pandemic I was unable to take my grandchildren on our yearly summer vacation trip.
Next year, if the virus is gone, will I still be able to travel with them or will they still want to hit the road with an ancient driver?
And a precious ritual that my family has enjoyed over the years has fallen victim to the plague — our family get-togethers in my daughter’s backyard.
This is no ordinary backyard. We call it the “magic garden.”
Beneath huge live oak trees, Bekki and husband Danny have created a beautiful paradise of tropical plants that has been the backdrop of many memories for my family.
If I close my eyes, I can see my dad kissing my mom on the cheek when we celebrated their 60th anniversary. The sunlight is beaming on them in the photo we have of that wonderful day.
If I try, I can imagine I hear the noise and laughter on the crazy afternoon we formed a drum circle. My late son Greg made beautiful percussion instruments from wood, and he made sure every family member owned their own piece.
Therefore, we were all well-equipped to fill the neighborhood with strange sounds.
In the garden, we said goodbye to my son Jason with a celebration of his life in the same place where he had been baptized in the swimming pool almost a year before.
Many a fish has been fried in Danny’s outdoor kitchen and lots of oyster shells have been cracked.
But it has now been almost a year since I have been in the magic garden, and I have to wonder if it will ever be the same again.
I wonder when everything is safe again, will I still be here or will my family be remembering me when they can gather together again.
I’m not being morbid. At 85, one’s own mortality is certainly something to think about.
I’m very happy to reach 85, and, thanks to my friends and also to Facebook, I was well-served with birthday greetings that makes this old lady feel truly blessed.
Now, let’s start on the next five.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.