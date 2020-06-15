Besides immensely enjoying excellent BritBox murder mysteries on my TV while I quarantined, I have found another source of pleasure that I might never have discovered had it not been for the pandemic.
Go to YouTube, type in Mat and Savanna Shaw, click on an arrow and then sit back and listen. Then you’ll know what I’m talking about.
Mat and Savanna are a father and daughter duo (she is only 15) who, when they sing, create pure magic.
After being unable to sing with her choir group when schools shut down, Savanna opened an Instagram account to connect with her friends.
She and her father decided to sing together, set up a recording studio in his closet, then uploaded their first duet, “My Dream,” and the rest is Instagram history.
Within a month, they had more than 10 million views on their videos across social media.
After the success of the first video, they got back in the closet and turned out several more.
Since their videos went viral, Mat and Savanna have appeared on “Inside Edition,” “Good Morning, America” and “The Kelly Clarkson Show.”
I love it when someone pops out of nowhere and blows the world away with his or her talent.
My favorite example is the night Susan Boyle pranced onto a stage in front of a scornful audience and four judges who were poised to hit the kill buzzer and send her off stage.
There was some laughter at her expense when she stated she wished to be a professional singer like British star Elaine Paige.
The she opened her mouth and began to sing “I Dreamed a Dream” from Les Misérables.
It was literally a jaw-dropping moment as members of the audience and the skeptical judges were amazed by the power and beauty of this middle-aged Scottish woman’s voice.
Susan didn’t win “Britain’s Got Talent.” She came in second to dance troupe Diversity, but by 2013 she had sold more than 19 million albums and garnered two Grammy nominations.
By the way, she finally met Elaine Paige who was delighted to sing a duet with Susan.
As usual, I digress.
Back to my other sources of pleasure during the pandemic, I get a kick of seeing various celebrities such as actors, comedians and singers in their natural habitats, surrounded by their noisy children and wearing pajamas that don’t look as good as the ones I have adopted as my everyday attire.
Rachael Ray’s kitchen is messier than mine and Kellie Clarkson could use a little of my mascara and eyeshadow.
Maybe I’m a bit superficial, but for some reason that makes me happy.
