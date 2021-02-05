Before you get the idea that I’m going to write a “woe is me” column, rest assured that I’m not seeking sympathy, nor am I moaning over old age and all that it brings with it — well, maybe just a little, but at 85, I’m entitled to a bit of moaning.
This started a few nights ago when I was running through the channels trying to find something interesting on TV.
Even I, devoted Anglophile that I am, get tired of watching dark British murder mysteries, one right after another.
I paused the remote when I came to an ice skating competition.
The young girl who was skating was flawless in her performance — in my opinion.
The sound of applause and cheering filled the arena.
Then my eyes landed on the seats in the gallery and where the judges usually sit.
The seats that seemed to be filled to capacity were at second glance occupied by life-sized paper cutouts.
I thought to myself how strange this is.
Everything else but her performance and the scores from the unseen judges was make-believe.
I thought what a shame it was that this amazing exhibition couldn’t be shared by a live and cheering-for-real audience.
It’s a strange world brought about by this pandemic we’re living through.
At my age, I realize the possibility that by the time things return to normal — if they ever do— I’ll be too old to return to the life I had, which means I must use my memory and imagination to recall the things I loved to do before.
One thing I dearly miss and may never do again is to get my fill of music.
I love music. I love listening on my radio as I drive home from work each evening. I love indulging myself by searching for all my favorite artists on YouTube. I even love all the snippets of music I run across on Facebook.
But I especially love and adore live music, be it on a concert stage or the singer or pianist who gives me pleasure while I enjoy dining.
It doesn’t matter. I just want my live music.
I appreciate the artists who have been sending music our way via Zoom, and I know they are as eager to return to the big stage as we are to see them.
But when they return to entertain us, I don’t know if I will ever again be comfortable in crowds of people.
Some of the things I can no longer do but remember with great fondness are simple, everyday activities.
For example, I sorely miss grocery shopping at a grocery store the way I did before I became intimately involved with InstaCart.
My weekly grocery delivery is almost a carbon copy of the week before, because it’s hard to achieve variety in meal planning when shopping from an iPad.
I long to stroll through a real live store selecting fresh vegetables and fruit for freshness and size by squeezing and smelling or choosing melons by thumping for ripeness.
I want to rummage through the stacks of ribeyes in the meat market until I find the steak that is marbled with the perfect amount of fat to ensure a juicy, delicious piece of meat.
I want to walk casually up and down the aisles while lively music nearly tempts me into singing and dancing my way through the wine section.
Of course I’m not being realistic as most of my strolling days are over, but I could really have a lot of fun steering that electric cart through the market at a high rate of speed.
Maybe it’s just as well for the other shoppers that I’m grounded and will probably remain that way.
