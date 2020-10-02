Four days a week, I drive back and forth to work — 16 miles one way from my house to the office.
I drive on U.S. 501 which is an extremely busy highway, especially during the early morning and evening commutes.
I do a lot of waiting in my car in extremely slow traffic, which means I have a lot of time to think. Of course, that’s not always a good thing.
Four days out of four, the first thing on my mind on my morning trip is “what’s for breakfast?”
I’m definitely not a morning person, so there’s no possibility that I prepared a nourishing meal before I left the house.
When there’s someone else out there willing to heat up the grill or stove first thing in the morning, I say more power to them. They deserve my business.
My worst problem is choosing which biscuit I want and whether I want a mocha latte or should I indulge in pumpkin since fall is here.
Also, rain occupies a good deal of my time as I drive.
As the owner and daily user of a rollator — the seat on wheels that accompanies me every where I go, being 84, I watch the sky as I drive in and hope to see a lot of blue.
Unloading my rollator from the trunk of my car and dashing into the office in a downpour isn’t going to happen. I don’t do dashing anymore and even the sound of rain freezes me to the bone.
Why doesn’t some smart genius invent a large umbrella that fastens to the handle of the stroller for adults? I would be the first customer.
I also think of rain on the way back home. I have an outside stairlift that slowly lifts me to my porch, and neither a cloudburst or thunder and lightning will cause it to move past a snail’s pace.
On my way home on Tuesdays, my thought process revolves around “What on earth am I going to write about?” That’s the night I usually write My Senior Moment, and I can assure you thinking of something to write about that won’t bore my readers is not an easy task.
But I do have some brilliant ideas as I crawl down the highway. The only trouble is that these totally interesting subject matters have left my head by the time I sit down at my computer to write.
Wednesday is my hard day — the day we put the papers to bed. I’m usually a tired old lady by the time we finish, and my only thought on my way home is that I miss my Mama.
Before Alzheimer’s took control of my mother, she would call on what she knew would be a very busy day for me and invite me over for dinner.
When I came in, she would insist I recline in her special chair, cover me with a soft afghan, serve me a delicious meal on a tray and insist I have a nap before I went home.
Tonight, I’ll think about her as I travel home and pretend for a while that she’s waiting for me.
And I’ll smile as I drive down 501.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.