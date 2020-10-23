"It's the first day of autumn! A time of hot chocolatey mornings, and toasty marshmallow evenings, and, best of all, leaping into leaves!"
Winnie the Pooh Pooh's Grand Adventure
I wholeheartedly agree with Winnie the Pooh’s vision of autumn.
To me, when fall arrives, it’s like a sigh of relief after the heat and the busyness of summer.
Even relaxing in summer can be hectic. With the briefness of June, July and August, it’s a push to get in all the vacations one has been planning for the past six months, and not one minute of time to spend on the beach should be wasted.
I actually haven’t been to the beach in two or three years but I remember the ordeal of loading a tote bag with necessities for relaxing, and then vacuuming out my car the next day to remove all the sand I had carried into it.
Fall is so easy to enjoy.
Just stepping out the door in the morning and taking a deep breath is a pleasure after the summer humidity is gone.
Naturally, being mostly mountain born and bred, with all my heart I long to head for the Smoky Mountains when I hear that the color of the leaves turning is expected to be spectacular this year.
I can’t go right now, but I’m enjoying the next best thing.
This week, my office buddy is in my part of the mountains where I grew up, and, bless her heart, she is sending photos everyday.
I look at the pictures of water rushing over rocks and I can almost hear the ripple as it splashes and I can imagine the gentle roar of the little waterfall I see in another photo.
I can see bright yellow leaves swirling on the surface of the creek.
Through the magic of her iPhone, I can see the touch of gold dust that fills the air on a sparkling autumn day.
From the magic of memory, I can recall my friends and I am working hard to amass large piles of dry leaves suitable for diving, and the dusty aroma of the crushed red and gold leaves from the trees on the front lawn.
When I was on the farm of my Grandpa and Grandma Fox, the cousins and I enjoyed diving in the stacks of dry cornstalks Grandpa had placed in the cornfield down the hill from the house.
I probably come by my love for autumn from my ancestors who worked hard tilling the land to feed their families and trimming logs into railroad ties whenever cash was needed for taxes or new shoes for the children.
Fall was a time to enjoy the fruits of their labor and relax for a bit before winter brought its hardships.
I guess I have race memory from these ancestors, because that’s the way October makes me feel.
In no way have I ever done the hard physical work like my grandparents did, but when fall comes and the leaves begin to turn color, I feel like it's a blessing after making it through another season.
All I know is that I must enjoy it while I can. It is brief and November is not far behind.
