Tomorrow is V day — the day I’m finally to receive my first vaccination, the one they say will help me fight off the dreaded COVID-19 or make it less serious if I do become infected.
It took a long and complicated route to get to where I actually received a day, place and time where I would offer my arm for this injection.
I’m so thankful this has finally happened. I admit the thought of going into a hospital alone without the usual support one would have from loved ones saddens me.
And to think of being placed on a ventilator is terrifying.
During the past year, I have lived life as safely as possible, but I knew death could come from the most unexpected places.
The title of my column, “The Year of Living Dangerously,” comes from a 1982 moving starring Mel Gibson as a journalist living in tumultuous Jakarta, Indonesia, during the overthrow of President Sukarno.
I wasn’t crazy about the movie, but I was fascinated by the title.
Sukarno used this line for the Independence Day speech he made in1964 before he was overthrown in 1965.
I don’t think Sukarno would care if we use his title to describe the past year we have experienced.
Our danger has not been from war and violence, but from a simple organism that started out being called the corona virus and is now known by all of us as COVID-19.
Because of this virus, it is not the military nor is it insurgents of any type that threaten our safety.
Actually, it can be our friends or maybe even our family members who may be the worst threat to our wellness and possibly even to our lives, especially if we are elderly.
The past year, unlike the previous years of my life, social distancing was adopted as a catch phrase, but it didn’t only mean staying home from parties or fancy galas.
It meant staying home from church, from school, from work, from shopping or from any event that meant close contact with strangers.
Even worse, it often meant staying away from family members, which was a source of great pain for me.
I stayed away from my daughter for months because I was going to work every day. She had received chemotherapy during the past year, which left her more vulnerable to the virus.
So I love her too much to take a chance on possibly bringing the virus to her, even though my heart was aching to experience her sweet hugs.
At the present, there may be some light at the end of the tunnel.
I, along with numerous other seniors, scrambled to sign up to receive my vaccine when we become part of the group that was eligible to receive it.
Enrollment locations have had more silver-haired people in line to sign up for the shot than sale day at the local Hamricks.
The will to live does not dwindle with age like our other abilities do.
I only know that I look forward with all my heart to the day I can join all my family — my children, my grandkids and my great-grandkids — in a huge celebration filled with laughter and hugs from each and every one.
Godspeed that day. It can’t come too soon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.